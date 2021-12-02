Shoppers ‘Less Price Resistant’ This Holiday Season
Retail performance for Thanksgiving/Black Friday weekend characterized by strong intent to buy, according to RetailNext's final Holiday season flash update.
Eagerness to resume shopping, events, and trips for which to buy new outfits, and continued strong utilization of BOPIS and curbside has perpetuated the large variance between traffic and sales trends”SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RetailNext Inc., the worldwide market leader in IoT smart store analytics for optimizing shopper experiences at brick-and-mortar retail stores, has today concluded its Holiday season flash updates for retail performance over the Thanksgiving and Black Friday weekend, reporting an increase in the average transaction value to 18.1% while the average ticket price of an item was inflated to 17.2% compared to 2019. In unpacking the results during RetailNext’s Fireside Rants 3 webinar series, RetailNext Head of Insights, Lauren Bitar, said shoppers showed far less resistance to price this year.
— Lauren Bitar, RetailNext Head of Insights
"Black Friday-Sunday store traffic in comparison to 2019 was -17.6%. Last year, Black Friday weekend traffic compared to 2019 was -42%, so the variance to pre-pandemic levels was more than halved which is great news and on track with expectations. Each day's traffic performed better than the last compared to 2019, with results showing Sunday was only -7.5% compared to 2019,” said Bitar.
“The average ticket price of an item continued to be much higher than 2019, with the AUR through Sunday being 17.2%. This is likely due to a mixture of supply chain challenges, pent-up demand, and inflation. That did not stop shoppers though from shopping as the average transaction value was 18.1% through Sunday compared to 2019. Eagerness to resume shopping, events, and trips for which to buy new outfits, and continued strong utilization of BOPIS and curbside has perpetuated the large variance between the traffic and sales trends”.
(Figures reported below are as of Wednesday, 1 December 2021)
U.S. Store Traffic - 2021 vs 2020
Apparel
Black Friday: 74.6%
Saturday: 52.3%
Sunday: 50.9%
Black Friday Through Sunday: 63.4%
Nov Week 4 (11/21 - 11/27): 62.2%
Nov Full Month (10/31 -11/27): 57.3%
Footwear
Black Friday: 85.8%
Saturday: 44.7%
Sunday: 42.6%
Black Friday Through Sunday: 61.4%
Nov Week 4 (11/21 - 11/27): 51.7%
Nov Full Month (10/31 -11/27): 41.9%
Health & Beauty
Black Friday: 70.7%
Saturday: 43.9%
Sunday: 34.8%
Black Friday Through Sunday: 55%
Nov Week 4 (11/21 - 11/27): 47.3%
Nov Full Month (10/31 -11/27): 33.3%
Home
Black Friday: 26%
Saturday: 20.8%
Sunday: 12.1%
Black Friday Through Sunday: 25%
Nov Week 4 (11/21 - 11/27): 13.1%
Nov Full Month (10/31 -11/27): 7.9%
Jewelry
Black Friday: 69.9%
Saturday: 40.8%
Sunday: 38.3%
Black Friday Through Sunday: 53.3%
Nov Week 4 (11/21 - 11/27): 47.5%
Nov Full Month (10/31 -11/27): 36.9%
U.S. Store Traffic - 2021 vs 2019
Apparel
Black Friday: - 23.1%
Saturday: - 11.6%
Sunday: - 1.0%
Black Friday Through Sunday: -15.6%
Nov Week 4 (11/21 - 11/27): -16%
Nov Full Month (10/31 -11/27): -15.1%
Footwear
Black Friday: - 25.3%
Saturday: - 18.9%
Sunday: 0.9%
Black Friday Through Sunday: - 19.7%
Nov Week 4 (11/21 - 11/27): - 15.5%
Nov Full Month (10/31 -11/27): - 15.2%
Health & Beauty
Black Friday: - 21%
Saturday: - 11.5%
Sunday: -1%
Black Friday Through Sunday: - 14.1%
Nov Week 4 (11/21 - 11/27): - 13.8%
Nov Full Month (10/31 -11/27): - 14.9%
Home
Black Friday: - 23.6%
Saturday: - 23.2%
Sunday: - 17.8%
Black Friday Through Sunday: - 22.2%
Nov Week 4 (11/21 - 11/27): - 23%
Nov Full Month (10/31 -11/27): -24%
Jewelry
Black Friday: - 22.8%
Saturday: - 18.2%
Sunday: 1.3%
Black Friday Through Sunday: - 17.2%
Nov Week 4 (11/21 - 11/27): - 15.5%
Nov Full Month (10/31 -11/27): - 13.8%
US Store Metrics - 2021 vs 2020
Black Friday
Traffic: 61.9%
Net Sales: 52.3%
ATV: 9.9%
CVR: - 2.8%
SY: - 2.5%
UPT: - 8.2%
AUR: 22.4%
Saturday, 27 Nov
Traffic: 45.3%
Net Sales: 48.9%
ATV: 10.7%
CVR: - 0.4%
SY: 7%
UPT: - 12%
AUR: 29.2%
Sunday, 28 Nov
Traffic: 40.1%
Net Sales: 49.9%
ATV: 9.7%
CVR: 0.7%
SY: 10.9%
UPT: - 7.3%
AUR: 21.7%
Black Friday Through Sunday
Traffic: 49.1%
Net Sales: 50.4%
ATV: 10.1%
CVR: - 0.8%
SY: 5.1%
UPT: - 9.2%
AUR: 24.4%
Nov Week 4 (11/21 - 11/27)
Traffic: 48%
Net Sales: 50.1%
ATV: 10.3%
CVR: - 0.5%
SY: 4.7%
UPT: -7.4%
AUR: 17.3%
Nov MTD (10/31 -11/27)
Traffic: 39.3%
Net Sales: 41.8%
ATV: 6.8%
CVR: - 0.6%
SY: 3.7%
UPT: - 12.1%
AUR: 13.3%
US Store Metrics - 2021 vs 2019
Black Friday
Traffic: - 27%
Net Sales: - 4.7%
ATV: 16.5%
CVR: 2.2%
SY: 24.6%
UPT: 2.6%
AUR: 14%
Saturday, 27 Nov
Traffic: - 18.5%
Net Sales: 3.2%
ATV: 21.4%
CVR: 2.4%
SY: 30%
UPT: 7.7%
AUR: 21.3%
Sunday, 28 Nov
Traffic: - 7.5%
Net Sales: 17%
ATV: 16.3%
CVR: 3.2%
SY: 40.9%
UPT: 1.8%
AUR: 16.3%
Black Friday Through Sunday
Traffic: - 17.6%
Net Sales: 5.2%
ATV: 18.1%
CVR: 2.6%
SY: 31.8%
UPT: 4%
AUR: 17.2%
Nov Week 4 (11/21 - 11/27)
Traffic: - 20.9%
Net Sales: 5.4%
ATV: 15.6%
CVR: 2.2%
SY: 29.2%
UPT: 0.9%
AUR: 11.8%
Nov Full Month (10/31 -11/27)
Traffic: 19.2%
Net Sales: 4%
ATV: 16.2%
CVR: 1.7%
SY: 25.4%
UPT: - 2.4%
AUR: 16.7%
RetailNext's holiday flash reporting of in-store shopping activity comprises tens of thousands of stores across hundreds of brands operating on the RetailNext smart store platform in the United States. Reporting covers a wide variety of segments, from specialty apparel to larger format, big-box stores, and includes both mall-based and standalone stores. Metrics notably exclude automobiles, petroleum and warehouse clubs. The methodology includes stores in the US that were open both this year and last year.
About RetailNext
The first technology platform to bring e-commerce style shopper analytics to brick-and-mortar stores, brands, and malls, RetailNext is a pioneer in focusing entirely on optimizing the shopper experience. Through its centralized SaaS platform, RetailNext automatically collects and analyzes shopper behavior data, providing retailers with insight to improve the shopper experience in real-time.
More than 400 brands in over 90 countries have adopted RetailNext's analytics software and retail expertise to better understand the shopper journey in order to increase same-store sales, mitigate risks and eliminate unnecessary costs. RetailNext is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
Learn more at www.retailnext.net.
Judith Subban
RetailNext
825788872 ext.
email us here