Compleat Restoration Shares a Handy Guide for Handling Blizzards
The company is an industry leader in Pennsylvania for fire and water damage restoration, mold and asbestos removal, and more.
Heavy snow and wind can bring unforeseen dangers to homeowners. A smart homeowner will know what to do to keep their family and property protected.”EPHRATA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compleat Restorations has been serving Ephrata, York, and the surrounding Pennsylvania areas for over 40 years. It is trusted by the community to provide essential services such as fire and water damage restoration for both residential and commercial properties, as well as solutions to environmental issues such as mold, asbestos, and biohazards.
When winter storm warnings are sent out, it’s time to take precautions. Heavy snow and wind can bring unforeseen dangers to homeowners. A smart homeowner will know what to do to keep their family and property protected. Here are some practical tips:
1. Make sure to have proper heating that will last for multiple days if needed. Purchase a backup generator or space heaters. If the house has a fireplace, stock up on wood and coal. Also, don’t forget to make sure it is cleared out and vented.
2. Properly insulate homes! If needed, caulk any spaces around doors and windows to keep out the cold air. Weatherstrips and heavy towels or blankets can work temporarily.
3. If temperatures are dropping low enough, freezing pipes can be an issue. Upon leaving, keep the heat on no lower than 55° F. Keep areas with exposed pipes somewhat insulated.
4. If one becomes trapped inside the home and the heating has gone out, close the doors to unused rooms to conserve heat. Remember to keep eating and drinking to keep body temperature high enough, and keep cell phone sufficiently charged.
5. Prepare for the flooding that follows! Double-check all gutters to ensure melted snow can drain correctly. Test the sump pump to know that it’s ready, as well.
While, generally, a house will be all that is needed to stay safe and warm during harsh winter storms, everyone gets unlucky sometimes. When things go bad, it is essential to work with professionals who are armed with the right equipment and experience to restore properties to its previous conditions, safely. Compleat Restorations will do the heavy lifting when dealing with extreme situations so homeowners can attend to what matters most. Storm damage is no joke, and the experts at Compleat are standing by to help sort it all out quickly and affordably.
For more info, visit https://compleatrestorations.com/
About Compleat Restorations
Compleat Restorations was founded in 1978 as a one-man operation specializing in cleaning chimneys, residential and commercial properties, and performing restoration services on insurance claims. Over the years, the company’s service offerings expanded to meet the growing needs of its customers and keep pace with a rapidly changing industry. Compleat Restorations has now been restoring properties for both residential and commercial clients for over four decades, with the leading technology, techniques, expertise, and experience that people trust to protect their homes.
Cliff Ellis
Compleat Restorations
+1 717-738-2121
info@compleatrestorations.com
