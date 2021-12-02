Compleat Restorations Shares Tips to Protect Homes from Winter Fires
The company is an industry leader in Pennsylvania for fire and water damage restoration, mold and asbestos removal, and more.
Taking the time to protect homes against emergencies like fires can make all the difference. Disasters strike with no warning, and can happen to anyone, so it pays off to play it safe.”EPHRATA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Compleat Restorations has been serving Ephrata, York, and the surrounding Pennsylvania areas for over 40 years. It is trusted by the community to provide essential services such as fire and water damage restoration for both residential and commercial properties, as well as solutions to environmental issues such as mold, asbestos, and biohazards.
— Compleat Restorations
According to the Red Cross, they respond to 27% more home fires in the winter than in the warmer seasons. With the winter months arriving, Compleat is releasing a shortlist of ideas and guidelines to implement for homeowners to keep houses safe throughout the snowy season. Here are the 5 most effective tips for protecting homes from winter fire hazards:
1. Keep anything that can burn more than 3 feet away from heating sources, whether it be a fireplace, space heater, or candles. Never use ovens to heat homes.
2. Take precautions with electrical setups. Ensure to not overload a powerstrip with too many large devices connected. If the house is older, get an electrical inspection.
3. Test smoke alarms once a month, and have an “escape plan” prepared to get everyone out of the house safely in case of an emergency.
4. Never leave heating devices like space heaters unattended. These are responsible for 44% of house fires. Buy devices that utilize an automatic shutoff if they are tipped over.
5. Place a fire extinguisher(s) in an area where it is quickly reached from all corners of the house. Help train children that are of age how to use an extinguisher on their own.
Taking the time to protect homes against emergencies like fires can make all the difference. Disasters strike with no warning and can happen to anyone, so it pays off to play it safe. When things go bad, it is essential to work with professionals who are armed with the right equipment and experience to restore properties to its previous condition, safely. Compleat Restorations will do the heavy lifting of restorative work, so homeowners can attend to what matters most.
For more info, visit https://compleatrestorations.com/
---
About Compleat Restorations
Compleat Restorations was founded in 1978 as a one-man operation specializing in cleaning chimneys, residential and commercial properties, and performing restoration services on insurance claims. Over the years, the company’s service offerings expanded to meet the growing needs of its customers and keep pace with a rapidly changing industry. Compleat Restorations has now been restoring properties for both residential and commercial clients for over four decades, with the leading technology, techniques, expertise, and experience that people trust to protect their homes.
Cliff Ellis
Compleat Restorations
+1 717-738-2121
info@compleatrestorations.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other