Sedulous Adds Federal Contracting Executive Ed Ardrey to its Management Team

Edward P. Ardrey

Addition of Veteran Executive bolsters capabilities of IT Consulting Firm

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sedulous has added seasoned Federal contracting executive Edward P. Ardrey to its management ranks, bolstering the capabilities of the Quantico-based firm in helping its clients identify new business in the Federal sector.

"Ed is an experienced and highly successful proposal and capture management professional with over 25 years of expertise in Federal business development and acquisition," said Sedulous CEO Omar Dennis. "As we execute the next phase of our growth strategy, we're delighted he's joining us as Director of Business of Development and Proposal Management."

Mr. Ardrey, formerly a senior level manager at KPMG in Tysons Corner, brings a strong breadth of knowledge, expertise and connections to Sedulous, having successfully managed and supported proposal and capture efforts in the Federal, civil, defense and and intelligence markets since 2001, helping to secure billions in new contracts for corporate clients.

Following a successful 12-year career as a U.S. Army Military Intelligence Acquisitions Officer working with the Defense Intelligence Agency, the US Arny's INSCOM, the National Reconnaissance Office and the National Ground Intelligence Center, Mr. Ardrey joined the private sector to apply his impressive skill sets.

"Ed is a true professional," said Sedulous EVP James Villa. "He gives 110 percent, managing and performing all aspects of proposal development; developing outlines, writing, editing content, generating graphics and producing final submission documents for delivery to the government. We're lucky to have him."

Mr. Ardrey holds Bachelor's and Master's degrees in International Relations from the University of South Carolina.