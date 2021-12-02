Goat Milk Market Current and Future Trends by Top Key Players Granarolo S.p.A., St Helen’s Farm, Woolwich Dairy Inc

Goat Milk Market

Surge in health awareness of goat milk, rise in demand of goat milk products, government subsidie for goat farming are driving factor responsible for the growth

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goat Milk Market by Product (Milk, Cheese, Milk Powder, and Other) and Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets & Supermarket, Convenience Store, Specialty Stores, Medical & Pharmacy Store, and Online): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026". According to the report, the global Goat milk industry was pegged at $8.67 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach $11.4 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to 2026.

Chief reasons for market fluctuations

Rise in health awareness of goat milk, increase in demand of goat milk products, and government subsidies for goat farming have boosted the growth of the global goat milk market. However, high cost of the goat milk, and increase in awareness for vegan products impede the growth to certain extent. On the contrary, technological advancement and aggressive marketing strategies for goat milk, and surge in online sales of F&B products are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

The milk powder segment to manifest the fastest growth through 2026

Based on products, the milk powder segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.40% during the forecast period. This is due to increasing demand of milk powder to produce infant formula. However, the milk segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global goat milk market. This is due to increase in health awareness, and rise in demand of goat milk products.

Based on distribution channel, the specialty stores segment held the lion's share in 2019, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global goat milk market, owing to availability of fresh milk products at single store. However, the online segment is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.10% during the forecast period. This is due to increase in online marketing with huge options such as availability of detailed information, and discount & free home delivery offered by various e-commerce platforms.

North America held the largest share

The global Goat milk market across North America dominated in 2019, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market. This is owing to rise in working population and increase in growth of the fast food industry. However, the market across Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.80% during the study period. This is due to availability of government subsidies for goat farming.

Major market players

Hay Dairies Pte Ltd

The Good Goat Milk Co

Delamere Dairy

Holle baby food AG

Cherry Glen Goat Cheese Co

Yayi International

Dairy Goat Co-operation (DGC)

FIT

dairy expert

Summerhill Goat Dairy

