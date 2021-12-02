DOH News Release: Hawai‘i Department of Health closes 808 Grindz Cafe in Lahaina because of cockroach infestation

Newsroom Posted on Dec 1, 2021 in Latest News

LAHAINA – The Hawai‘i Department of Health’s Food Safety Branch issued a red “closed” placard and immediately shut down 808 Grindz Café, located at 843 Wainee St. in Lahaina, Maui, due to a cockroach infestation. Both adult and juvenile cockroach activity was observed.

The food establishment, operated by 808 Grindz, LLC, received the red placard on Nov. 30, 2021 and must remain closed until all of the violations are resolved and the health department conducts a follow-up inspection and allows the food establishment to reopen to the public.

During a routine inspection yesterday, the health department inspector noted the following critical violations:

About 15 live adult and juvenile cockroaches were observed crawling on the grease trap located in the back of the kitchen.

About 20 live adult and juvenile cockroaches were observed within a white storage bin containing kitchen equipment located below the microwave.

Multiple live cockroaches and a cockroach egg case was observed on the water heater located in the back corner of the kitchen.

Abundant grease accumulation and food debris were observed throughout the kitchen and on kitchen equipment. Live cockroaches were observed in these areas. Grease build up and food debris attract and harbor cockroaches.

Foods on the flattop grill were not being held at proper temperature, which can cause illness. The violation was corrected on site.

The health department is requiring the food establishment to take the following corrective actions before they are allowed to reopen:

The person in charge of 808 Grinds Café must email copies of the last two inspection reports from the pest control company and additional reports following each treatment to ensure the roach population is decreasing or eradicated.

Establishment needs to continue with a professional pest control contractor, including daily treatment and monitoring, until it gains control of the current cockroach infestation and it is eradicated.

Establishment needs to fully clean and remove all grease and food debris accumulation in the kitchen and on kitchen equipment.

A follow-up inspection is scheduled for December 2, 2021 to determine the status of the roach population and the clean-up efforts before being allowed to reopen to the public.

The Department of Health’s Food Safety Branch protects the health of Hawai‘i residents and visitors through education of food industry workers and regulation of food establishments statewide. The branch conducts routine health inspections of food establishments where food products are prepared, manufactured, distributed, or sold.

The branch also investigates sources of food-borne illnesses and potential adulteration. It is also responsible for mitigating the effects of these incidents to prevent any future occurrences. The Department of Health’s food safety specialists strive to work with business owners, food service workers, and the food industry to ensure safe food preparation practices and sanitary conditions.

To view restaurant inspection reports, go to http://hi.healthinspections.us/hawaii/.

For more information on the department’s placard program go to http://health.hawaii.gov/san/.

# # #