EPH Acquires 298-unit Multifamily Portfolio in North Carolina
Recent off-market acquisition of Vivo Apartments, Summers Run Apartments, and Four Seasons Villas located in the Piedmont TriadDENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equity Partnership Holdings, LLC (EPH) has successfully completed the acquisition of three properties located in the Piedmont Triad of North Carolina. The 298-unit portfolio has been acquired off-market and well below replacement cost. Vivo Apartments in Winston-Salem, Summers Run Apartments in Asheboro, and Four Seasons Villas in Greensboro were acquired for $32,950,000. EPH plans to renovate units and bring the rents closer to market rates.
This marks the 8th acquisition for EPH in 2021 and pushes their unit count to over 1,000. They remain bullish on multifamily housing and continue to focus Midwest and Southeast markets which have strong fundamentals and solid growth prospects going forward. EPH opened their 3rd office location in Charleston, SC and continues to develop broker relationships who source compelling off-market opportunities. “While our target markets are very competitive when it comes to publicly listed multifamily properties, we are still seeing opportunities from sellers who want to avoid public listings and are compelled to close fast with a proven buyer”, says Nick Forss, Principal of EPH.
According to CoStar, rents in Winston-Salem have increased 14.8% year-over-year and rents in Greensboro have increased 15.1% year-over-year. “Inflation in the United States is the highest we’ve seen in 30 years, and this greatly contributes to the rent growth we’ve seen for our portfolio and acquisition targets. That, coupled with low interest rate, fixed agency financing makes a great combination for compelling investment returns for our investors.”, says Garrod Moltz, Principal of EPH.
