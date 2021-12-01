Baker-Polito Administration Announces $435,000 MassWorks Award for Groveland 

GROVELAND — Today, Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy was joined by state and local officials to announce a $435,000 MassWorks Infrastructure Program grant to the town of Groveland for the installation of traffic signal equipment at the intersection of Salem Street (Route 97) and School Street. The project will result in the installation of new, fully actuated traffic signals at Salem Street, School Street, and Groveland Village Driveway and will include pedestrian countdown signal heads and vibratory/audible push buttons to increase pedestrian crossing safety. In addition, the signal equipment will be timed to accommodate peak commuter travel windows, and provide the opportunity for protected turning movements to address this intersection’s known history of safety issues. Also today, Secretary Kennealy celebrated the town of Groveland’s $75,000 Urban Agenda Grant to fund the development of a master plan for the town focusing on priority areas including housing, open space, commercial revitalization, and transportation. In addition to MassWorks, this year’s round of Urban Agenda Grants, announced last month, are part of the Community One Stop for Growth platform, a single application portal and collaborative review process of grant programs launched in January 2021 that make targeted investments based on a development continuum. “We are pleased to partner with Groveland to help make important upgrades at a key intersection that will result in significant safety enhancements for motor vehicles and pedestrians,” said Governor Charlie Baker. “Congratulations to Groveland for taking advantage of the One Stop program to receive an Urban Agenda Grant, which will be critical to helping the town plan for future growth and new housing.” “Groveland’s success through the One Stop is further proof that this new, streamlined application process can support communities seeking to address their unique needs in the short term as they also look to plan for the future,” said Lt. Governor Karyn Polito. “Through efforts like the One Stop, which strengthens our partnership with cities and towns, we can continue supporting communities and position them to succeed on their plans for future growth.” Groveland’s MassWorks award is part of this year’s round of MassWorks Infrastructure Program Grants announced recently and is included among 56 grants – the largest number of awards in a single year in six years – totaling $66.5 million to 50 communities. Among this year’s MassWorks projects, 29 are reactivating underutilized sites, 27 are supporting transit-oriented developments and 29 have a mixed-use component. Additionally, 14 communities are receiving their first ever MassWorks award. Including this year’s round, the Baker-Polito Administration has awarded 326 MassWorks grants to 181 communities and has invested over $608 million in public infrastructure projects throughout the Commonwealth. These grants have directly supported the creation of 21,000 new housing units and tens of thousands of new construction and permanent jobs, while also leveraging over $13 billion in private investment. MassWorks is a competitive program that offers cities and towns flexible capital funding to support and accelerate housing production and job growth and is the largest program in Community One Stop for Growth. The One Stop is a single application portal and collaborative review process for multiple grant programs launched in January 2021 to make targeted investments based on a development continuum.

With all programs combined, the Community One Stop for Growth program awarded $88 million for 196 projects in 122 communities across the Commonwealth in its first year. Of the 196 projects awarded, nearly one-third were located in a rural or small town, half were located in a Housing Choice Community, and one-third were located in a Gateway City. “We created the One Stop to offer access to a wide variety of programs through a single, streamlined process that ensures that valuable funds can be directed more effectively, to more communities, in less time,” said Housing and Economic Development Secretary Mike Kennealy. “The One Stop gives communities the opportunity to work collaboratively with us, to pursue multiple projects simultaneously and to meet their economic development goals. Groveland has demonstrated how communities can be creative with grant funding to maximize the impact of their investments in public infrastructure. While the first year of the One Stop has shown tremendous promise, the demand for our programs demonstrates that we can do more.” The full list of this year’s MassWorks grant recipients can be found here. “These roads are vital to the town and connect our residents to Georgetown and Haverhill, but safety has become an increasing concern,” said Rebecca Oldham, Groveland Town Administrator. “This MassWorks grant will help the Town address the issue, and make the intersection safer for all. It will also aid in job creation and service multiple development projects and businesses along the Salem Street corridor. Thank you to the Baker-Polito Administration for once again supporting the needs of small communities.” "Major infrastructure investments are coming to Groveland because of local leadership to identify a clear need, and the commitment of the Baker-Polito Administration to respond to that need," said Senate Minority Leader Bruce Tarr. "In this case, a busy intersection that demands action to improve public safety is going to get much needed signalization and other improvements to keep pace with increasing traffic volumes. Yet the project is so much more - it will catalyze economic growth, job creation, and the development of urgently needed housing consistent with the transportation infrastructure being put in place to support those things." "This is a very busy intersection and I'm happy to see this MassWorks grant for improvements that will make it a lot safer,” said Representative Lenny Mirra. “Residents will benefit from this investment into our infrastructure."

