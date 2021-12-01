Sen. Eric Burlison Promotes Election Integrity through Pre-Filed Legislation

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Eric Burlison, R-Battlefield, pre-filed legislation in the Missouri Senate to promote election integrity in the Show-Me State. The legislation prohibits municipalities from using outside sources of funding for elections, reforms election judge qualifications and requires voters to show a valid photo ID at the ballot box in order to vote.

In light of the increase of mail-in ballots during the 2020 election cycle and the added process involved in counting those ballots, Sen. Burlison is filing this legislation to ensure Missouri has safe, fair and secure elections.

“The 2020 election cycle raised numerous issues regarding mail-in ballots and the systems in place to count those votes. As a result, I have decided to file legislation that will ensure that Missouri has safe, fair and secure elections,” said Sen. Burlison. “In order to maintain our system of government and ensure the will of the voters is followed, we must do everything we can to ensure the integrity of our elections. This legislation promotes safe and fair elections, and I am looking forward to discussing these issues further with my colleagues in January.”

December 1 was the first day legislators were able to pre-file bills for the upcoming legislative session.

