Sen. Eric Burlison Pre-Files Legislation Prohibiting Medicaid Funding for Abortion Providers

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Eric Burlison, R-Battlefield, has pre-filed legislation to prohibit abortion providers from receiving Medicaid funding or any other type of state resources.

Currently, Medicaid funds are not used to fund elective abortions directly, but those funds are still available to facilities where abortions are performed, such as Planned Parenthood. This legislation would ensure no public funds would be affiliated with such providers.

“It is unconscionable to think that taxpayer dollars could be used to provide support for those who provide abortions,” said Sen. Burlison. “It is not enough for public funds to be restricted from funding abortions directly. We must take a stand for the unborn and cease public funding for these facilities and their providers altogether.”

Legislators began pre-filing bills for the upcoming legislation session on Dec. 1.

Please visit Sen. Burlison’s official Missouri Senate website for more information on his legislative agenda at senate.mo.gov/burlison.