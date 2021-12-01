Submit Release
News Search

There were 590 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,599 in the last 365 days.

Southwest Region rainbow trout stocking schedule - December

Fish and Game staff will be stocking more than 10,500 catchable-size (10 to 12 inch) trout at the following locations across the Southwest Region in December. All stocked fish are rainbow trout. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate and may change without notice due to water or weather conditions.

Nampa Subregion

Body of Water

Week to be Stocked

Number to be Stocked

Boise River, Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam

Nov 29-Dec 3

1,080

Boise River, Middleton to Eagle Road

Nov 29-Dec 3

1,080

Wilson Springs North Pond

Nov 29-Dec 3

125

Wilson Springs South Pond

Nov 29-Dec 3

100

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

Nov 29-Dec 3

100

Riverside Pond

Dec 6-10

900

Parkcenter Pond

Dec 6-10

700

Wilson Springs North Pond

Dec 6-10

125

Wilson Springs South Pond

Dec 6-10

100

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

Dec 6-10

100

Wilson Creek

Dec 6-10

250

Boise River, Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam

Dec 13-17

1,080

Boise River, Middleton to Eagle Road

Dec 13-17

1,080

Caldwell Rotary Pond

Dec 13-17

400

Esther Simplot Pond

Dec 13-17

700

Wilson Springs North Pond

Dec 13-17

125

Wilson Springs South Pond

Dec 13-17

100

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

Dec 13-17

100

Marsing Pond

Dec 13-17

450

Dick Knox Pond

Dec 20-24

700

Sawyers Pond

Dec 20-24

300

Wilson Springs North Pond

Dec 20-24

125

Wilson Springs South Pond

Dec 20-24

100

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

Dec 20-24

100

Wilson Creek

Dec 20-24

250

Wilson Springs North Pond

Dec 27-31

125

Wilson Springs South Pond

Dec 27-31

100

Wilson Springs Trophy Pond

Dec 27-31

100

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.

Many of the waters highlighted above are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a 2019-21 Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits, at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

Need a little help reading Idaho's fishing regulations? Click here to view a short video on how to use the fishing season and rules book.

You just read:

Southwest Region rainbow trout stocking schedule - December

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.