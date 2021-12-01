Judge Carlos Moore of The Cochran Firm – Mississippi Delta Named General Counsel of Brown Foundation CDC
Judge Carlos Moore of The Cochran Firm – Mississippi Delta Named General Counsel of Brown Foundation Community Development CorporationMEMPHIS, TN, USA, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Judge Carlos Moore has been name General Counsel for the Brown Foundation Community Development Corporation. Judge Moore is the Managing Partner of The Cochran Firm – Mississippi Delta located in Grenada, Mississippi. In his role as General Counsel for the Brown Foundation Judge Moore will be advising executive, senior management, and the governing board on various matters. He will also be responsible for managing the organization's legal matters.
ABOUT JUDGE CARLOS MOORE:
In 2017, he was appointed as the first African American Municipal Judge Pro Tem for Clarksdale, Mississippi. In 2020, he was named the first African American Municipal Judge Pro Tem for Grenada, Mississippi. A graduate the University of South Alabama and The Florida State University College of Law, Judge Moore also completed course work at Rice University in Houston, Texas, and the University of Mississippi School of Law in Oxford, Mississippi. Judge Moore is very active in several bar associations, including the American Bar Association, National Bar Association (NBA), American Association for Justice, The Mississippi Bar, Magnolia Bar Association, Mississippi Association for Justice, and the Grenada County Bar Association. He has held several positions in the NBA and currently serves as the NBA’s 79th President. Judge Moore is the recipient of many honors, including being named the 2007-08 Outstanding Young Lawyer of Mississippi and being named as an Outstanding Young Man of America in in 1998. He has been the recipient of three NBA Presidential Awards, and he received the Meritorious Service Award from the NBA’s Young Lawyers Division in 2010. Additionally, he was named a “Rising Star” in the Mid-South Super Lawyers magazine from years 2010-2016. Judge Moore’s most noted verdict is a $12 million jury verdict in 2010, just four years to the day after opening his law practice. His greatest accomplishment and title to date is the proud father to Avery Nicole Moore.
ABOUT THE COCHRAN FIRM:
Founded over 50 years ago, The Cochran Firm is one of the nation's premier plaintiffs' litigation, personal injury, wrongful death, medical malpractice, civil rights, product liability, and criminal defense law firms. With regional offices throughout the United States, The Firm is a diverse group of highly esteemed and experienced men and women, dedicated to bringing quality representation for injured people and their families.
ABOUT BROWN FOUNDATION COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION:
Brown Foundation CDC was founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Dee Brown. It was formally organized as a 501(c)(3) organization and community development corporation in the state of Arkansas in 2019. Our purpose is to build stronger communities by fostering economic development, providing affordable housing, and increasing access to education. Our goal is to rid communities of slums and blight and improve the quality of life in the communities we serve by fulfilling our purpose. For more information or to donate, please visit brownfoundationcdc.org.
