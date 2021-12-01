Press Releases

Governor Lamont Announces State Collects $1.7 Million From First Month of Sports Wagering and Online Casino Gaming

Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection Publishes Data on Sports Wagering and Online Casino Gaming for Month of October

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today announced that the State of Connecticut has collected roughly $1.7 million during the first month of legalized online gaming and sports wagering, which began in Connecticut with a soft launch on October 12.

Between the soft launch through October 31, the state collected approximately $513,000 from sports wagering and $1.2 million from online casino gaming. The funds will be deposited into the state’s general fund.

“This first revenue collection for our state reinforces the process and approach by my administration when it came to ensuring our sports betting and iCasino platforms worked seamlessly for consumers,” Governor Lamont said. “We worked tirelessly with our casino and state partners to ensure Connecticut consumers would have positive user experiences across platforms and that is exactly what these results illustrate. We’re off to a great start with this new gaming marketplace and we’re looking forward to years of success.”

The payments and other related data have been published onto the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection’s website at portal.ct.gov/DCP/Gaming-Division/Gaming/Gaming-Revenue-and-Statistics. This data will continue to be published monthly as payments are due on the fifteenth of each month. The data used in each calculation can be found by clicking the “view source data” link in the bottom corner of each chart on the website.

The payment due to the state is 13.75% of gross gaming revenue for sports wagering, and 18% for online casino gaming until 2026 when it will increase to 20%. The state does not collect payments on sports wagers placed on tribal lands.

Retail sports wagering through the Connecticut Lottery began on October 25.

Information about gaming in Connecticut is available at ct.gov/gaming.

Information on services available in Connecticut for those who may have a problem with gambling is available at portal.ct.gov/problemgaming.