Celebration of the Sea Foundation, Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation & REVERB Promote Ocean Conservation & Sustainability
Audacy Beach Festival takes place December 4-5 on Fort Lauderdale Beach
Audacy’s mission to promote sustainability aligns perfectly with our values, and by all partnering together we collectively make a much bigger impact.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The power of music and the passion to preserve our oceans will come together during the upcoming Audacy Beach Festival as the Celebration of the Sea Foundation (CSF) and Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation (GHOF) have partnered with REVERB and Audacy, the event’s organizer, to promote ocean conservation and sustainability. Proceeds of the event’s reusable water bottles sold at the festival will benefit ocean conservation and educational initiatives through the Celebration of the Sea and Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation.
The Celebration of the Sea Foundation (CSF) works to engage, educate and inspire people around the world to protect the ocean and the world’s natural resources. A specific focus of all their initiatives is to develop resilient communities and promote STREAM (Science, Technology, Resiliency, Engineering, Arts & Music) education and career paths.
The GHOF is a non-profit organization that conducts scientific research and hosts educational programs aimed at conserving the marine environment. The Foundation also funds affiliated researchers working to better understand our ocean’s ecosystem and educators fostering the next era of marine conservationists, thus helping ensure that future generations can enjoy and benefit from a properly balanced ocean ecosystem.
REVERB partners with event producers, musicians, festivals and venues to green their concert events while engaging fans face-to-face at shows to take environmental and social action. The organization creates and executes comprehensive programs to reduce concert and tour footprints from eliminating single-use water bottles to coordinating local farm food to fueling sustainable biodiesel in tour buses to composting and donating food waste and much more.
“We are thrilled to serve as the official charity for the Audacy Beach Festival and partner with Audacy and REVERB to promote sustainability in such an exciting way,” said Patxi Pastor, Founder & CEO of CSF and CEO and President of GHOF. “Audacy’s mission to promote sustainability aligns perfectly with our values, and by all partnering together we collectively make a much bigger impact spreading this critically important message to the public while raising funds to continue moving our global education and conservation initiatives forward.”
Through its year-round 1Thing initiative, Audacy incentivizes people to make simple changes in their daily habits to protect the environment. By combining these actions, Audacy hopes to make a meaningful positive impact on our planet’s ecosystem for future generations.
Audacy Beach Festival takes place on Saturday, December 4 and Sunday, December 5 in Fort Lauderdale Beach and will feature performances from top-tier artists such as Twenty One Pilots, Swedish House Mafia, Lil Nas X, The Lumineers, Weezer, Glass Animals, AJR, Bastille and more. To purchase tickets, and for more information, visit AudacyBeachFestival.com.
For more information please visit Celebration of the Sea Foundation at www.Celebrationofthesea.org, Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation at www.GHOF.org or stop in at REVERB at REVERB.org.
About Celebration of the Sea Foundation: The Celebration of the Sea Foundation works to ENGAGE, EDUCATE and INSPIRE people around the world to protect the ocean and the world’s natural resources. A specific focus of all our initiatives is to develop resilient communities and promote STREAM (Science, Technology, Resiliency, Engineering, Arts & Music) education and career paths. www.CelebrationoftheSea.org.
About the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation: The Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation (GHOF) conducts scientific research and hosts educational programs to conserve the marine environment. The GHOF also funds affiliated researchers working to better understand our ocean ecosystem and educators helping to foster the next era of marine conservationists. The GHOF will help ensure that future generations can enjoy and benefit from a properly balanced ocean ecosystem. www.GHOF.org.
About Audacy: Audacy, Inc. (NYSE: AUD) is a scaled, multi-platform audio content and entertainment company with the country’s best radio broadcasting group, a leader in virtually every segment of audio, and America’s #1 creator of original, premium audio. Audacy engages over 170 million consumers each month, bringing people together around the news, sports, podcasts and music that matter to them. Learn more at www.audacyinc.com, Facebook (Audacy Corp) and Twitter (@AudacyCorp).
About REVERB: REVERB partners with event producers, musicians, festivals and venues to green their concert events while engaging fans face-to-face at shows to take environmental and social action. The organization creates and executes comprehensive programs to reduce concert and tour footprints from eliminating single-use water bottles to coordinating local farm food to fueling sustainable biodiesel in tour buses to composting and donating food waste and much more. www.REVERB.org.
