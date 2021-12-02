MarketMuse Announces Acquisition of GrepWords
BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MarketMuse, a leading content intelligence and strategy platform, acquired GrepWords in 2020 to bolster their data offerings for the search and content markets.
Since the acquisition, GrepWords now tracks 5+ billion keywords, making it one of the largest databases in the search market. Users can access three API endpoints, including keywords, related keywords and SERP data, with further endpoints planned.
The new platform offers affordable data across 90+ locations, trustworthy results, and customization capabilities, making it easy for organizations to analyze markets, enhance rank trackers, and research keywords at scale. For $149/month, subscribers have access to 10 million API units, which equates to 1 million keywords or 100K SERPs.
“What truly differentiates GrepWords is the ability to customize the offering and build bespoke solutions to meet the specific needs of our clients,” said Charles Frydenborg, CEO of MarketMuse.
“For one client that may mean millions of custom SERP reports each month to monitor a large industry, for another, it may be supporting them with the data they need to build their own in-house rank tracking solution.”
Marketers use MarketMuse to audit their content inventory on demand, optimize content before publication, and create data-driven content plans to achieve digital authority on key topics. GrepWords complements MarketMuse by offering APIs that enable large-scale market, SERP and keyword analysis, with plans for further integration and cross-functional data capabilities.
“We couldn’t be more excited to announce this acquisition. Russ Jones was an industry visionary and a long-time collaborator of mine and MarketMuse,” said Jeff Coyle, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer. “We worked together to map out the long-term vision of the future of GrepWords and we will do our best to honor his memory by continuing to drive value to this community.”
