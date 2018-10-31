MarketMuse Suite Takes Data-Driven Approach to Content Strategy
Marketers get specific, actionable insight on every page and topic they care about, creating efficiency and confidence in every content move.BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MarketMuse, provider of the AI-powered platform for building content strategies, makes it even easier for companies to create strategic content plans for building topical authority within their industry.
MarketMuse Suite, initially launched in the summer of 2018, takes a scientific approach to content, using AI to uncover insights and opportunities for content creation and optimization. Marketers can quickly take stock of their inventory, know why something is or isn’t performing, and create data-driven content plans to achieve authority on key topics.
“MarketMuse Suite has completely changed how my team thinks about, plans, creates and publishes content,” says John-Henry Scherck, Principal Consultant at Growth Plays. “We are no longer spending dozens of hours reading every competitor article to determine what to write about and how to structure it - MarketMuse just tells us.”
Companies accelerate their plan’s velocity with in-app Content Briefs, a blueprint that eliminates the guesswork of what writers should include in an article. Each Content Brief outlines the objective, user intent, questions to answer, title options, subheadings and subtopics to include.
“There is no longer a question of what to write or what should be included in a given article,” says MarketMuse CEO, Aki Balogh. “MarketMuse Suite analyzes tens of thousands of content items through proprietary topic modeling, far beyond the limitations of commodity API data that other tools rely on. We identify opportunities and gaps based on those insights so your teams can focus on writing high-quality content.”
To see the MarketMuse Suite, please visit: https://www.marketmuse.com/contact
About MarketMuse
MarketMuse an AI-driven platform for building content strategies, informing content decisions, and accelerating content creation. By analyzing massive amounts of web content, the MarketMuse platform builds content outlines that reveal exactly how to write to cover a topic comprehensively. Organizations use MarketMuse to save hours of research each day, dominate on search, and build thought leadership on topics core to their business.
Download Media Kit
Elizabeth Irvine
MarketMuse
+1 646-477-3823
email us here