Sen. Mike Bernskoetter’s Legislative Column for Dec. 1, 2021

Pre-Filing Priorities

As many of us begin preparing for the holidays, the Missouri General Assembly is already looking ahead to next year. On Dec. 1, lawmakers began pre-filing legislation in preparation for the start of the next legislative session beginning in January. Several of the bills I have pre-filed are similar to bills I filed during the 2021 legislative session. The truth is, no matter how good of an idea a piece of legislation is, sometimes it just isn’t able to make it across the finish line before the end of session. I have hope though that 2022 will be the year to get several of these important bills signed into law.

Strengthening our state’s agriculture industry has always been one of my top priorities in the Legislature. With that in mind, I have once again filed legislation to update the family farm breeding livestock loan program, an important financing option for Missouri farmers. This legislation raises the cap on income eligibility thresholds, allows farmers to access more than one loan at a time and increases the maximum loan amount for beef and dairy cattle, swine, sheep and goats. All told, I believe this legislation will provide our state’s farmers with the financial resources they need to stay competitive in today’s market. I’ve also filed legislation ensuring state regulation of anhydrous ammonia maintains a high level of safety, while removing needlessly duplicative and, at times, burdensome requirements.

Another bill I have pre-filed for next year aims to allow people who are let go from their state gaming enforcement position find a new job elsewhere in the gaming industry. It will not change the rules for members of the Gaming Commission, the General Assembly or for employees who either choose to leave their jobs or are fired for misconduct.

I also pre-filed legislation that would allow school districts which are split across multiple counties, such as the Gasconade R-II School District, to use the county with the highest dollar value modifier to determine school funding. This change will allow schools to access more funding through the state’s Foundation Formula.

I look forward to working on these and other important issues next year and helping keep our great state moving forward. As always, it is an honor to serve the 6th Senatorial District. If my office can be service to you, please feel free to contact us at (573) 751-2076. For information about my committee assignments or sponsored legislation, please visit my official Missouri Senate website at senate.mo.gov/Bernskoetter.