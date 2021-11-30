2021-11-30 13:22:15.05

$137,000 Club Keno Prize Won In Ste. Genevieve

A Missouri Lottery Keno ticket purchased for a Nov. 5 drawing at Country Mart, 180 Plaza Dr. in Ste. Genevieve, has won a lucky player a $137,000 prize.

The 8-spot ticket with Double Bulls-Eye matched all eight numbers drawn, plus both the Bulls-Eye and Double Bulls-Eye numbers, meaning the ticket holder won a $125,000 base prize. In addition to this base prize, the 8-spot progressive jackpot was also won by matching all eight spots, increasing the total prize won by $12,000. Progressive jackpot prizes are an automatic feature for 6-, 7- and 8-spot Club Keno tickets.

This is the Lottery’s largest Keno prize won so far in 2021, topping the previous highest prize of $135,000, which was won in August in St. Charles.

While Club Keno tickets are available for purchase at social venues such as restaurants, bars and fraternal organizations, the game is also available at any Lottery Draw Games retailer, including convenience and grocery stores. In the last fiscal year, Missouri Lottery players in Ste. Genevieve won more than $2.7 million in prizes. Retailers in the county received more than $255,000 in sales commission and bonuses, and an additional $198,000 of appropriated Lottery proceeds supported Ste. Genevieve educational programs. For a list of how these funds were used, visit MOLottery.com