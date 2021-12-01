FW: US RT 5 & Interstate 91 on ramp at Exit 26 in Orleans

From: Bushway, Andrea <Andrea.Bushway@vermont.gov> Sent: Wednesday, December 1, 2021 2:40 PM To: DPS - A1 Disp <DPS.A1Disp@vermont.gov> Cc: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov> Subject: US RT 5 & Interstate 91 on ramp at Exit 26 in Orleans

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Derby Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 5 near Interstate 91 on ramp exit 26 in Orleans is closed due to a jack knifed tractor trailer unit.

This incident is expected to last until further notice Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Andrea H Bushway

Williston PSAP

ECD II

802 878 7111