RE: Traffic alert US Route 2 Marshfield
Just advising US Route 2 is now open
Please drive carefully
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Middlesex barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
US Route 2 near Twinfield School Marshfield is closed due to down power lines. Traffic is currently being diverted to Hollister Hill Rd.
This incident is expected to last until further notice Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
