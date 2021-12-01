RE: Traffic alert US Route 2 Marshfield

Just advising US Route 2 is now open

Please drive carefully

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Middlesex barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

US Route 2 near Twinfield School Marshfield is closed due to down power lines. Traffic is currently being diverted to Hollister Hill Rd.

This incident is expected to last until further notice Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

