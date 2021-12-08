Scientel CEO Norman Kutemperor Selected Keynote Presenter at Dubai 2020 Investment Summit, Taj Dubai, December 8, 2021

The Abrahamic Business Circle selected Keynote Presenter Scientel Info Tech CEO Norman Kutemperor for the Dubai 2020 Investment Summit 2021 - Let Money Talk

We are pleased to be selected Keynote speaker Dubai 2020 Investment Summit organized by The Abrahamic Business Circle and proud to be part of this great organization that promotes Economic Excellence” — Norman Kutemperor

NOVI, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dubai 2020 World Expo started on October 1, 2021 and will continue through March 31, 2022. It is estimated that 192 countries will participate in this world event where every nation will demonstrate its overall strength and capabilities in many areas of Science and Art. One of the major highlights of this expo are the conferences organized by the Abrahamic Business Circle, comprised of a select group of highly esteemed individuals and members, headed by its founder and chief H. E. Dr. Dr. Raphael Nagel.

Dr. Nagel is a host to many International Dignitaries who will attend and participate in these unique functions. The Circle hosts a series of conferences aimed at promoting Technology, Trade, and Economic Developments. The next conference, an Investment Summit titled 'Let Money Talk’ will be held at Taj Dubai Hotel on December 8, 2021. The Circle has the unique privilege of employing and engaging the most wonderfully Talented Staff as well as Board Members who uniquely craft these extremely well organized events. One of the major highlights of these conferences is the selection of certain select Awardees who have contributed their Talents and Capabilities of Unique Achievements in their respective areas of specialty. Organized with the help of Dubai 2020 Expo and the Prominent Leaders of the UAE/Dubai Community including Dr. Nagel, these awards certainly serve as the highlight of this unique event.

The Circle selected Norman Kutemperor, Founder and CEO of Scientel IT Corp, a Michigan USA Technology Company that specializes in Big Data technologies to be a keynote speaker. Norman Kutemperor is chosen as the 1st Keynote Presenter and will present a session titled 'Big Data - Leaving no Stone Unturned'. It is expected that several Dignitaries as well as Ambassadors along with Corporate CEOs and Heads of States will attend this unique event which will serve as the Expo conclusion event for 2021.

About Scientel

Scientel Information Technology, Inc. is a U.S.-based, systems technology company. Scientel also designs/produces highly optimized high end servers, which can be bundled with its "GENSONIX® ENTERPRISE" DBMS software, as a single-source supplier of complete systems for Big Data environments. Scientel also customizes hardware and software for specific applications resulting in higher performance.

Scientel's specialty is advanced NewSQL DBMS design and applications/systems integration for advanced business processes. This includes applications for Big Data, commercial intranets, Supply Chain management, IT consulting, support, etc., along with “beyond mainframe-level” Large Data Warehouse Appliance hardware/systems.

GENSONIX allows very user-friendly data manipulation capabilities found in standard, SQL-based, database management systems, but it goes beyond. It is truly an "ALL-in-One SQL" -- an “All Data Management System” in the form of an ultra-flexible, NewSQL DBMS of perfectly general capabilities and application potentials. It can also function in concert with mainline SQL systems to efficiently handle both structured and unstructured data as a large data warehouse repository. However, it can handle heavy database loads by itself with the aid of the GENSONIX® NSQL©™ query/procedural language. GENSONIX® supports both telnet as well as http interfaces. GENSONIX® is capable of handling trillions of rows/transactions for billions of customers, which is a huge advantage in “truly Big Data” structured applications.

Business customers can take advantage of Scientel’s capabilities in advanced Business Intelligence and Data Analytics to grow their business by handling Big Data more cost-effectively and with greater insights to remain competitive. Scientific, government, and similar organizations can use these capabilities to efficiently process Big Data, instead of being swamped by it.