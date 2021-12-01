ZEE CONTENT SALES ANNOUNCES AN EXCITING NEW CONTENT SLATE AT ATF 2021
-Showcases top rated dramas spanning across multiple genres: family, romance, historic, thrillers and crime to suit the global appetite along with movies fare-
Given the growing global demand for drama, we are presenting our six newly launched drama titles at ATF, 2021 and will also showcase an exciting line-up of films from our 5000+ movie titles”MUMBAI, INDIA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zee Content Sales, the powerhouse of one of the largest libraries of creative and broadcasting entertainment content in the world, today announced an exciting content line-up for Asia TV Forum & Market, (ATF) Singapore, 2021. Zee Content Sales is a licensing and syndication arm of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) that houses more than 300,000+ hours of content.
— Ashok Namboodiri, Chief Business Officer - International Business at ZEEL
“At ZEE, we produce more than 50 hours of original content daily in multiple languages including International, Hindi & various Indian regional languages. Given the growing global demand for drama, we are bringing multiple genre titles to the market this year and will also showcase an exciting line-up of films from our 5000+ movie titles including Bollywood blockbusters. We aim at catering to that cross cultural appetite where the audience wants to explore more stories and more drama”, said Ashok Namboodiri, Chief Business Officer - International Business at ZEEL. He further added, “We are presenting our six newly launched drama titles at ATF, 2021: Family - Bhagya Lakshmi; Romantic - Rishton Ka Manjha, Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na and Aggar Tum Na Hote; Costume – Baal Shiv; Historical – Kashibai Bajirao Ballal”.
Additionally, Zee Content Sales will bring in film titles with meaningful story plots, like Rashmi Rocket, State of Siege, 100 Days and some action-packed titles - URI, Commando and Radhe.
Zee Content Sales offers customized solutions for the ever-changing dynamic audience preference and continues to offer content opportunities that transcend all geographies and ideologies, making it a truly universal, entertainment content company.
CONTENT SHOWCASE:
FAMILY DRAMA:
Bhagya Lakshmi
Lucky charm (New Launch)
Lakshmi a kind-hearted girl, hailing from a middle-class family, strongly believes in helping others, but her life takes an unexpected turn when her fate is tied to Rishi Oberoi, an industrialist’s son.
ROMANTIC DRAMA:
Rishton Ka Manjha
Bonds of relations (New Launch)
Diya, a gully badminton player, meets Arjun, a former badminton champ from an affluent family, who resents his own kin. Will Diya bring back the much-needed positivity and hope in Arujn’s life?
Tere Bina Jiya Jane Na
(New Launch)
When you want something with all your heart, the universe conspires in bringing it to you! This is a story of Krisha Chaturvedi, a girl who has always dreamt of being swept off her feet by a knight in shining armour, and what happens after the day the universe manifests this dream of hers!
Aggar Tum Na Hote
(New Launch)
Niyati, a nurse, feels inexplicably drawn towards a mentally ill patient named Aditya and decides to nurse him back to health. She soon learns that there is more to Aditya’s life than meets the eye.
COSTUME DRAMA
Baal Shiv
(New Launch)
Baal Shiv is an Indian Mythological television show that depicts the untold mythical childhood stories of Lord Shiva. It explores Katha of Mahasati Anusuya and Baal Shiv's eternal bond through exploring various chapters of his childhood and self-discovery.
HISTORICAL DRAMA
Kashibai Bajirao Ballal
(New Launch)
Protected and pampered as a child, Kashibai rises to the challenge and proves to be an able administrator when her husband Peshwa Bajirao sets out to expand the Maratha empire.
FILMS:
URI (Action, Thriller)
The film is a dramatized account of the retaliation by Indian Army to the 2016 URI attack. Major Vihaan Singh Shergill is a valiant army man who aces in strategic operations. Vihaan's brother-in-law Karan, who is also an army-man, gets killed in the Uri attack. This incident triggers Vihaan to join the surgical strike operation and go all guns blazing to avenge the loss of his slayed fellow officers in the Uri attack.
COMMANDO (Action, Thriller)
Indian commando Karan, on the run from the Chinese authorities, helps a woman get away from a baddie and his huge gang of henchmen. However, when they catch up to him, he is left with no other option but to single-handedly take them on.
RADHE (Action)
After taking the dreaded gangster Gani Bhai, ACP Rajveer Shikawat, as known as Radhe, goes on a manhunt to find the wealthiest man of the town secretly running a crime syndicate.
100 DAYS (Action, Thriller)
This psychological thriller is about Devi, a clairvoyant woman, who has a vision of her sister, Rama, getting murdered. After her sister goes missing, she tracks the clues to identify the murderer.
RASHMI ROCKET (Sports, Drama)
Rashmi, a small-town girl, overcomes societal barriers and goes on to become a national-level athlete. However, her career hits rock bottom when she is forced to undergo a gender test.
STATE OF SEIGE (Action, Thriller)
Inspired by true events, the film narrates the heroic tale of NSG commandos, who step in to save innocent people when terrorists attack a temple in Gujarat.
