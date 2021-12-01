Senate Interim Committee Concludes Medicaid Accountability Investigation

Submit Release
For Immediate Release: Dec. 1, 2021

Contact: Mike Kelley, 573-751-2173

Jefferson City — The Missouri Senate Interim Committee on Medicaid Accountability and Taxpayer Protection, chaired by Sen. Bill White, R-Joplin, concluded its investigation into MO HealthNet and issued a second report on Dec. 1.

On Monday, Sept. 27, the Missouri Senate Interim Committee on Medicaid Accountability and Taxpayer Protection issued its first report detailing recommendations related to abortion providers and their family planning affiliates through MO HealthNet. In the report, the committee recommended several reforms designed to protect human life and ensure tax dollars are spent in accordance with Missouri values, and as a result, the Department of Health and Senior Services and the Department of Social Services have issued emergency rules to refine their rules and regulations, potentially affecting the licensure of facilities that do not comply.

After hearing additional testimony from numerous state leaders and stakeholders, the second and final report, which was filed Dec. 1 with the Secretary of the Senate, outlines ways to improve the efficacy and transparency of Missouri’s Medicaid program. The second report recommends utilizing the surplus of federal COVID and stimulus funds to replace outdated computer information systems within the Department of Social Services and the Department of Health and Senior Services; to develop a public dashboard to improve transparency and help benefit recipients navigate available programs; to create a unified fee schedule to align services throughout the state and improve managed care; to modify the state statute relating to abuse in senior care facilities by adding a negligence provision; and to extend MO HealthNet coverage to one year for postpartum women in order to address Missouri’s high maternal mortality rates.

“I believe the recommendations from both reports will help Missouri reach its goals of protecting life and improving health care for Missouri Medicaid recipients,” said Sen. White. “I want to personally thank my colleagues on the committee and the countless citizens who testified at the hearings and assisted with this process.”

For more information, please contact Sen. White’s office at 573-751-2173. To learn more about Sen. White and his work in the Missouri Senate, please visit senate.mo.gov/white.

