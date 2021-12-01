Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 2, 2021

 

 

December 1, 2021                                                                 

Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 2, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Clermont

Jackson Township

 FFR

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clinton

Village of Blanchester

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Community Elementary

 

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

SERS Examination

 

 

 

Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Community Elementary

 

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

STRS Examination

 

 

 

Ohio Connections Academy

 

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

STRS Examination

 

 

 

Defiance

Community Improvement Corporation of Defiance County

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Four County Solid Waste District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Fayette

Fayette County Family and Children First Council

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Bexley Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Brown Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

The Ohio State University Transportation Research Center, Inc.

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Walnut Grove and Flint Union Cemeteries

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hamilton

University of Cincinnati

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

University of Cincinnati - National Collegiate Athletics Association

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Village of Golf Manor

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Holmes

Holmes County General Health District

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Huron

Huron County Public Health

  IPA

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Jefferson

Village of Stratton

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Licking

Hanover Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Mahoning

Youngstown State University

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Mercer

Dublin Township

  IPA

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Montgomery

Dayton City School District

 

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

SERS Examination

 

 

 

Dayton City School District

 

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

STRS Examination

 

 

 

Klepinger Community School

 

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

SERS Examination

 

 

 

Klepinger Community School

 

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

STRS Examination

 

 

 

Morgan

Village of Stockport

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Putnam

Village of Cloverdale

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Sandusky

Village of Helena

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Summit

Village of Reminderville

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Trumbull

Hubbard Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wayne

Apple Creek Community Improvement Corporation

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Williams

Williams County Family and Children First Council

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wood

Bowling Green State University - WBGU-TV

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
                       

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

