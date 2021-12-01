Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 2, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 2, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Clermont
Jackson Township
FFR
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Clinton
Village of Blanchester
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Cuyahoga
Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Community Elementary
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
SERS Examination
Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Community Elementary
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
STRS Examination
Ohio Connections Academy
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
STRS Examination
Defiance
Community Improvement Corporation of Defiance County
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Four County Solid Waste District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Fayette
Fayette County Family and Children First Council
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin
Bexley Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Brown Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
The Ohio State University Transportation Research Center, Inc.
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Walnut Grove and Flint Union Cemeteries
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hamilton
University of Cincinnati
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
University of Cincinnati - National Collegiate Athletics Association
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Village of Golf Manor
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Holmes
Holmes County General Health District
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Huron
Huron County Public Health
IPA
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Jefferson
Village of Stratton
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Licking
Hanover Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Mahoning
Youngstown State University
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Mercer
Dublin Township
IPA
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Montgomery
Dayton City School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
SERS Examination
Dayton City School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
STRS Examination
Klepinger Community School
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
SERS Examination
Klepinger Community School
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
STRS Examination
Morgan
Village of Stockport
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Putnam
Village of Cloverdale
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Sandusky
Village of Helena
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Summit
Village of Reminderville
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Trumbull
Hubbard Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wayne
Apple Creek Community Improvement Corporation
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Williams
Williams County Family and Children First Council
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wood
Bowling Green State University - WBGU-TV
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.