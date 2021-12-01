For Immediate Release:

December 1, 2021

Audit Advisory for Thursday, December 2, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Clermont Jackson Township FFR 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Clinton Village of Blanchester IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Community Elementary School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 SERS Examination Constellation Schools: Old Brooklyn Community Elementary State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 STRS Examination Ohio Connections Academy State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 STRS Examination Defiance Community Improvement Corporation of Defiance County 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Four County Solid Waste District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Fayette Fayette County Family and Children First Council 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin Bexley Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Brown Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 The Ohio State University Transportation Research Center, Inc. IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Walnut Grove and Flint Union Cemeteries 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hamilton University of Cincinnati IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 University of Cincinnati - National Collegiate Athletics Association IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Village of Golf Manor IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Holmes Holmes County General Health District IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Huron Huron County Public Health IPA 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Jefferson Village of Stratton IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Licking Hanover Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Mahoning Youngstown State University IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Mercer Dublin Township IPA 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Montgomery Dayton City School District School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 SERS Examination Dayton City School District State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 STRS Examination Klepinger Community School School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 SERS Examination Klepinger Community School State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 STRS Examination Morgan Village of Stockport IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Putnam Village of Cloverdale 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Sandusky Village of Helena 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Summit Village of Reminderville Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Trumbull Hubbard Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wayne Apple Creek Community Improvement Corporation 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Williams Williams County Family and Children First Council 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wood Bowling Green State University - WBGU-TV IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

A full copy of each report will be available online.

