MusicIncite Announces emuso/Studio PRO 1
Game-Changing Interactive Synchronization Media (ISM) Interface and Improved Ear Trainer
Interactive Synchronization Media (ISM) is the next generation of music education platforms. This provides a more immersive real-time experience.”SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MusicIncite, Ltd., today announces its new emuso/Studio PRO 1, a new and improved version of emuso/Studio. It raises the bar for providing immersive theory and technique lessons with Interactive Synchronization Media (ISM) and provides an improved ear training application. Demos of this real-time synchronization have been very well received, and the ear trainer is more robust, more effective, and easier to use.
— Jerry Kramskoy, Founder and CEO
Interactive Synchronization Media or ISM for short, is the ability to synchronize interactions and content creation with time points, at (near-) frame accuracy, on a video or audio timeline. The accuracy depends on the operating system’s time-slicing policy and media support and the media encoding. This allows the user to observe concepts presented by the media and observe these concepts replicated on virtual instrument, such as “guitar” or “bass”. (S)he can reposition the media playback point and pause the media to grab the content currently on the virtual instrument, save it off, and re-use it.
ISM also allows the media to be automatically paused, as part of a lesson design. Now the system presents interactive tests and tasks to the user, that (s)he undertakes to increase understanding. This also effectively “chaptalizes” the media, that can be navigated from chapter to chapter.
Ear Trainer: Our very flexible ear training application enhances emuso. This develops awareness of how pitches in a melody relate to the tonal center and scale (and modes) used for that melody. It comes with pre-defined short melodic sequences, and the user can design his own interval set and melodic sequences from this set, to use for random generation.
Jerry Kramskoy, Founder and CEO, “ISM is the next generation of music education platforms, rather than interspersing non-interactive media with interactivity before or after the media plays out. This provides a more immersive real-time experience. As for our approach to ear training and its effectiveness, we have combined the original two separate ear-trainers (one for melody and one for harmony) into one. The combined ear trainer has a new user interface, and with regular use improves one’s aural recognition drastically!”
For more information visit: https://emuso.buzz, If you would like to check out our ear trainer and ISM for a test drive, check out: https://www.emuso.buzz/trial2
We have a 14-day free trial, no credit card needed…. just curiosity.
# # #
MUSICINCITE, LIMITED
MusicIncite, Ltd., was founded in 2013, with the vision to empower musical development for all interested in western-culture music and to nurture musical progress in improvisation and composition around the world. We believe everyone should be equipped to join in the global music conversation. Our flagship music software platform is designed for musicians of all levels who want a fast, effective, and transparent way to learn, reference, explore and practice music. Emuso/Studio™ can be used stand-alone or as a complementary adjunct to traditional music education that employs music notation. It empowers users to see, hear, and play on-instrument even when their notation-reading skills and instrument knowledge are undeveloped. The way we naturally learn has guided the innovations in media synchronization and the UX and lesson content design. For more information visit: https://emuso.buzz.
Minute Introduction Video: https://vimeo.com/446840240
Thomas B. Christel
MusicIncite, Ltd.
+1 331-300-1460
email us here