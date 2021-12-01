LIFE Distributes Thanksgiving Meals

SOUTHFIELD, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This past Thanksgiving holiday, LIFE was happy to partner with Detroit Friendship House, Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries, The Arc Detroit and the U.S. Committee for Refugees and Immigrants to help over 400 families in need in the local Detroit area by providing turkeys and traditional Thanksgiving foods. Gift cards and shirts were also given out to refugee families, along with gift cards and meals to those at The Arc Detroit’s annual Thanksgiving dinner for people with intellectual impairments or developmental disabilities.

"Thank you for the wonderful dinner and gift card. The participants of the Arc had a great time. This event is very important to the participants this was their opportunity to have Thanksgiving. Many of the people you served have no family involvement and you (LIFE) provided that involvement for Thanksgiving,” said Loren Glover, Assistant Director of The ARC Detroit.

In Houston, Texas, LIFE worked with The Future Beyond Charity to provide winter coats and Thanksgiving meals to 250 children and their families.

Each holiday season, LIFE works with various organizations to give joy to those in need during such times. No family should ever go hungry, and the holidays are a great time to provide this necessity to those families.

“The holidays are a period that families rely the most on help from organizations like LIFE to get through these times, and we are beyond happy and blessed to be able to provide that help and put smiles on the faces of those that need it,” said Dr. Hany Saqr, CEO of LIFE.

LIFE would like to thank everyone for their support this holiday season!

Life for Relief and Development is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. Life is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Life is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. It is also a member of InterAction, the largest alliance of US based NGO’s and partners with humanitarian agencies such as UNICEF, Brothers Brother Foundation and World Medical Relief.

About

Life for Relief and Development is a global humanitarian relief and development organization, headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, USA. Life is dedicated to providing humanitarian aid to people regardless of race, gender, religion and cultural background. As a registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, Life is in Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. It is also a member of InterAction, the largest alliance of US based NGO's and partners with humanitarian agencies such as UNICEF, Brothers Brother Foundation and World Medical Relief.​ Over the past 28 years, Life has distributed over $502.9 million in humanitarian aid and relief to over 46 countries. Life works diligently to help the poor and needy in a number of countries such as: Afghanistan, Ghana, Haiti, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon, Pakistan, Palestine (through our office in Israel), Sierra Leone, Syria, and the U.S. as well as other countries. When natural disasters strike, Life rushes to answer to the call of help, and provides basic humanitarian assistance.

