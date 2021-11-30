2021-11-30 09:02:50.83 Missouri Murals Showcased in 2022 Calendar

Submit Release
Thirteen photos have been selected for the Missouri Lottery’s 2022 “Missouri Murals” calendar contest. Missouri Lottery players submitted over 300 unique entries of murals from all corners of the state for a chance to be included in the new calendar. 

A photo of the Library Mural in Chillicothe, submitted by Cowgill resident Suzanne Gordon, was chosen as the contest’s grand-prize winner and will be featured as the 2022 calendar cover photo.

Calendars will be distributed to the Lottery’s network of over 4,700 Lottery retail locations, and the contest winners will also receive copies.

The grand-prize photographer will receive a $500 prize, and the other winning photographers can look forward to $100.

2022 Calendar Contest Winners:

•    Cover: Suzanne Gordon of Cowgill •    Kym Lane of Marshall •    Tina  Kidd of Hannibal •    Tom Arnhold of Olathe, Kansas  •    Beth Miller of Easton •    Robert Linder of Springfield  •    Wanda Koehn of Claycomo •    Marla Clarkson of Walnut Grove

To view all winning photos, visit: https://www.molottery.com/extras/calendar_contest/details.shtm   

