Instnt Wins Bronze in 11th annual Best in Biz Awards 2021
Instnt has been named a bronze winner in Most Innovative Product of the Year in Best in Biz Awards 2021.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Instnt has been named a bronze winner in Most Innovative Product of the Year in Best in Biz Awards 2021, the only independent business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications in North America.
Instnt is the first fully managed online customer onboarding solution for businesses with up to $100M in fraud loss warranty, that drives top-line revenue growth and reduces bottom-line costs with a reliable and frictionless process, low code integration, and the most committed partnership—so you don’t have to worry about fraud ever again.
2021 marked the 11th annual Best in Biz Awards and, following the havoc wreaked by the global pandemic, resoundingly confirmed that American business is back and stronger than ever before. The 11th annual program saw intense competition among more than 700 impressively strong entries from public and private companies of all sizes and spanning all geographic regions and industries in the U.S. and Canada, ranging from some of the best-known global brands to the most innovative start-ups and irrepressible local companies. This year’s judges were impressed with the winning companies’ resilience and adaptability that allowed them to turn the challenges of the past 20 months into remarkable growth numbers, their exemplary dedication to their customers in matters small and large, and particularly, many winners’ efforts to maintain and deepen their commitment to the environment and local communities.
Since the program’s inception in 2011, winners in Best in Biz Awards have been determined based on scoring from independent judging panels assembled each year from some of the most respected newspapers, TV and radio outlets, and business, consumer, technology, and trade publications in North America. Combining top editors’ and reporters’ unparalleled experience and expertise with the objectivity inherent in the journalistic ethos and further enhanced by the breadth of outlets represented, Best in Biz Awards judging panels are uniquely able to determine the best of the best from among the hundreds of competitive entries. The 2021 judging panel included, among others, writers from Associated Press, Barron’s, Consumer Affairs, Inc., USA Today, and Wired.
“This year’s entries were of exceptionally high caliber,” said Joseph Pete, Times of Northwest Indiana, judging his third Best in Biz Awards program. “Any would have been deserving of recognition and any could have won were it not for the high level of competition. The entries displayed an impressive list of accomplishments as well as quantifiable achievement.” - Joseph Pete, Times of Northwest Indiana
Best in Biz Awards 2021 honors were conferred in 100 different categories, including Company of the Year, Most Resilient Company, Fastest-Growing Company, Most Innovative Company, Best Place to Work, Customer Service Department, Executive of the Year, Finance Executive, HR Executive, Most Innovative Product, Enterprise Product, Best New Product, App, CSR Program, Environmental Program, Website and Newsletter of the Year. For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2021, visit: http://www.bestinbizawards.com/2021-winners.
About Instnt
Instnt is a public benefit corporation on a mission to bring inclusion and instant account opening experiences for businesses and their customers through proprietary technology, open standards, and a collaborative effort in the industry.
Instnt AcceptTM is the first fully managed customer onboarding solution for businesses that helps them onboard more good customers, grow their top-line revenue. With its codeless integration and sophisticated features, businesses can get their products to market faster, accepting their digital customers frictionlessly, without the costs of building and managing their own risk and compliance infrastructure or fraud losses. Instnt AcceptTM powers various fast-growing financial institutions and credit unions. For more information, please visit www.instnt.org.
