INSTNT NAMED AS ONE OF THE TOP 50 SEED-STAGE COMPANIES TO WORK FOR IN 2021
Out of 500+ companies seeded over the past year, Will Reed named Instnt an employer of choice based on mission, culture, growth trajectory & founding leadershipNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Visit top50bywillreed.com to see Instnt’s Founder & CEO, Sunil Madhu share more about his teams’ mission, vision, culture, and growth plans.
Instnt has been named one of the Top 50 Seed-Stage Companies to Work for in 2021 by executive search firm Will Reed.
Instnt was founded in May 2019 and headquartered in NYC. It is the first managed digital customer onboarding solution for businesses with up to $100M in annual fraud loss insurance. With its codeless integration and a slew of sophisticated features, Instnt can help businesses sign-up and onboard more good customers without friction or fraud losses.
“Thank you Will Reed for this recognition. I'm grateful to serve as CEO of our amazing team at Instnt,” said Sunil Madhu, CEO and Founder at Instnt. “Managing people is always a challenge especially at fast-growing startups, but our talented, diverse and inclusive team makes it all worthwhile!”
“Every day we strive to uphold our company values, and we are very proud to be recognized as one of the top 50 Seed-Stage Companies to work for in 2021,” says Kimberley Nach, VP of Human Resources at Instnt. “I am thankful to work with a team that is committed to a culture that is innovative, honest, and inclusive.”
“As a firm, we believe early-stage founders shape our collective future and influence culture,” said Paige Robinson, Founder & CEO of Will Reed. “Led by Sunil Madhu, Instnt is set apart from the rest. He is a socially-conscious leader mobilizing a diverse team to make our world better, and we want to give him a microphone and platform to recruit the very best talent.”
About Instnt:
Instnt is the first fully managed customer onboarding service for businesses that helps them onboard good customers for good, driving their top-line revenue like never before. With its codeless integration and a compendium of sophisticated features, businesses can get their products to market faster, verifying and onboarding their digital customers frictionlessly, without bearing the costs of building and managing their own risk and compliance infrastructure or exposing themselves to fraud losses. Instnt powers various fast-growing financial institutions in North America. For more information, please visit www.instnt.org.
About Will Reed:
Will Reed is the only executive search firm built exclusively for early-stage founders. Founded in 2015, the firm started by scaling later-stage tech giants like AppDynamics, MongoDB, and Qualtrics. Today, they recruit go-to-market leaders for Seed thru Series B companies backed by leading venture capital firms like a16z, First Round Capital, GGV, Redpoint Ventures, and Sequoia. Will Reed believes early-stage founders are responsible for shaping the future, so they’ve developed a new kind of recruiting playbook, rooted in Talent Infrastructure™, which allows small B2B and B2C tech companies to compete against the giants for top talent.
● Website: https://wwww.willreed.com
● LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/9234593/admin/
● Twitter: https://twitter.com/willreedhq?lang=en
Eliana Daboul
Instnt Inc.
eliana@instnt.org