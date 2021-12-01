ICONA Design Group s.r.l. and Great Product Inc. Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance ICONA's Presence in the US
Icona and Great Product Bringing Icona's Innovative and Visionary Approach for Smart Cities and Mobility of the Future to the US.
We develop revolutionary projects for automotive, smart cities, and smart mobility, . We want to bring this philosophy to North-America and we have chosen GP to support us in this ambitious mission”.”CAMBRIDGE, MA, USA, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ICONA Design group, a leading design company who brings top-notch made in Italy automotive and industrial design to the world, and Great Product (GP), a venture development firm that stages Italian and European companies for successful funding and commercialization in the United States, announced a strategic partnership aimed to boost ICONA’s expansion in the North-American market. This alliance allows ICONA to further expand its business in a vast and constantly growing market and to bring to American top companies the innovative, visionary approach imagining products, spaces and new concepts for the life and mobility of the future, and GP to acquire in its portfolio another high-potential, innovative company to successfully build in the US.
— Mr Teresio Gigi Gaudio, Chairman and CEO of ICONA Design Group
Great Product is one of the most innovative venture development firms in the U.S. and Europe. GP has a unique business model to build, fund and grow Italian and European companies in North America. Great Product’s founder has worked with innovative startups in Europe for the past fifteen years and the firm is born out of an appreciation for Italian and European innovation and the need to couple that innovation with capital and vast commercial markets. Through its numerous affiliations and associations, Great Product gives companies immediate access to a large network of qualified investors, venture capital firms and Fortune 1000 companies. GP’s team is made up of large-scale successful entrepreneurs and experts in the critical areas of intellectual property, finance, US government regulations, business development, sales and marketing.
ICONA design group s.r.l., was born as a style company specialising in automobile design. The inno-vative, visionary approach manifests itself from the very first projects with disruptive concept cars, paving the way for trends that are still in progress today. Over time, Icona’s mission evolved to a wider vision and interpretation of design. The world is going faster and faster, and solutions for new needs must be created at an ever-faster pace: this is how product design meets smart mobility, and how smart mobility integrates into the concept of smart cities. It is all a complex and articulated ecosystem that requires a multidisciplinary approach, as well as an integration between different skills, to be-come a reality. Icona Group has over 130 designers, modellers, engineers and project managers from 20 countries permanently based in Shanghai, Turin, Los Angeles, Dubai and Tokyo.
“ICONA is excited to partner with Great Product in the quest to conquer the north-american market” said Mr Teresio Gigi Gaudio, Chairman and CEO of ICONA Design Group. He added, “Our mission has always been to imagine the shape of the future, sensing evolution, anticipating change, opening new scenarios and inaugurating new trends. We develop revolutionary projects for automotive, smart cities, smart mobility, sanification products and industrial design. We want to bring this philosophy in North-America, and we have chosen GP to support us in this ambitious mission”.
Jonathan Ramaci, Founder & CEO of Great Product, adds, “ICONA is an outstanding company, with a unique and innovative portfolio of projects, a consolidated experience and in-depth know-how in the smart mobility, smart cities and industry sectors. We want to bring top-notch made in Italy automotive and industrial design to the North-American market”. Mr. Ramaci further added that, “There has never been a better time for innovative Italian companies to embrace the Great Product model as the U.S. market is experiencing geometric growth”.
About ICONA Design Group s.r.l.
ICONA was founded in 2010 in Turin, the cradle of the Italian automotive history, design and crafts-manship, and one of the main automotive capitals in Europe. ICONA’s mission has always been to imagine the shape of the future, sensing evolution, anticipating change, opening new scenarios and inaugurating new trends. We develop revolutionary projects for automotive, smart cities, smart mobili-ty, sanification, product and industrial design. Icona Group has over 130 designers, modelers, engi-neers and project managers from 20 countries permanently based in Shanghai, Turin, Los Angeles, Dubai and Tokyo.
Learn more at www.icona-designgroup.com
About Great Product, Inc.
Great Product (GP) is a venture development firm whose mission is to identify the best Italian and European companies, and successfully nurture, fund and commercialize them in North America. GP’s partners are experts in their respective fields from finance, pharma, government, energy, healthcare, intellectual property, sales, marketing and entrepreneurial ventures. They have started and scaled multiple businesses. This expertise is brought to every partner company of Great Product. GP’s has offices in Cambridge, MA, Miami, FL, Rome, Italy and Milan, Italy.
Learn more at www.greatproduct.com
Jane Cavalier
Brightmark Consulting
+1 203-858-3801
