Candle Maker Coventry Creations Announces Record Sales and Growth in 2021

FERNDALE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coventry Creations, a leading supplier of intentional candles, blended oils, and other specialty products for insightful and magical lifestyles, will close out the year with a company best in both sales and profits.

Despite the ongoing global pandemic and worldwide supply chain issues, the nearly 30 year old company in Ferndale, MI recorded an incredible 75% increase in sales in 2021 while also realizing a 300% improvement in profits over the past year. And, for good measure, Coventry Creations grew its workforce by 100% to keep pace with its rapid growth.

“Continually staying fresh with new product lines, establishing strategic partnerships, and the constantly increasing number of people interested in alternative spirituality has not just resulted in a great year for us here at Coventry Creations, but also positions us for continued growth in 2022,” said Jacki Smith, President of Coventry Creations.

“We’re definitely pushing all the right buttons right now,” added Patty Shaw, VP and General Manager. “But what’s most important to us is that we haven’t traded our core values for success. We’re still providing our customers the same high quality products we did almost 30 years ago.”

The skyward trajectory during 2021 gives Coventry Creations a lot of positive momentum heading into a monumental 2022. August of next year will mark the company’s 30th year in business, another milestone for the most respected and well-known intention candle maker in the world.

About Coventry Creations

Coventry Creations intention candles, oils, spays and other magical items have been the preferred choice of the insightful community for nearly 30 years. Our products are brought to life through carefully sourced, intention-appropriate ingredients and handcrafted in a sacred space located in Ferndale, MI. At Coventry Creations, our motto is: No matter your need or challenge, we have a candle for that.

Visit Coventry Creations at coventrycreations.com.