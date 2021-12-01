In the November 2021 data snapshot, you will find information on:

For data to be used effectively, people using the data must understand how it can and cannot be used. It is important that the strengths and limitations of your data is clearly documented to allow users to access whether it will meet their needs. Doing so will also help ensure users come to more accurate conclusions and make better decisions. Providing this information up front as part of your metadata promotes users confidence in the data that is published on the Iowa Data Portal, and their use of it. December is a great time to review and improve your data assets' metadata.

Open Metadata Guide

State Data Portal

The dataset provides forfeiture case information including the money, real estate and vehicles seized in the State of Iowa beginning October 6, 2016. Additionally, the dataset identifies the law enforcement agency who seized assets, the county where the assets were seized, and names interested person or persons related to the forfeiture case.

Live Training in December

Socrata Education

Get trained in December! Fewer course offerings this month due to the upcoming holidays. The table below highlights the live training being offered.

Date Start Time Course Dec 1 3 PM Create Performance Measures Dec 2 3 PM Create and Manage Your Dataset Dec 3 3 PM Explore Data with Charts Dec 6 3 PM Transform Data with Socrata Query Language Dec 7 3 PM Shape & Join Data with SoQL Query Editor Dec 8 3 PM Data Analysis Tools and Connections Dec 10 10 AM Create and Manage Your Dataset Dec 13 3 PM Create and Manage Your Dataset Dec 14 12 PM Explore Data with Charts Dec 15 10 AM Map Your Data Dec 16 10 AM Collaborate with Data on Socrata Connected Government Cloud Dec 17 12 PM Create Performance Measures

Learn More and Register (Log-in Required)

Data Assets

The table below reports the number of public data assets published on the state data portal by asset type for the portal as a whole.

Data Asset Type Public Assets Datasets 302 External References 157 Documents 274 Filtered Views 365 Charts 160 Maps 216 Measures 150 Stories/Dashboards 22 DataLens Pages 14 Total Assets 1,660

View All Executive Branch/Non-Elected Agency Public Data Asset Counts

Catalog

Browse the Public Catalog on data.iowa.gov

Portal Users

Total User Accounts: 131 Active Users: 19 (14.5% of total)

Note: Active Users have logged in the data portal at least once in the past month.

Data Plan

The State Data Plan identifies actions Executive Branch State Agencies (non-elected) intend to implement.

Access the State Data Plan on dom.iowa.gov

Questions or Issues?

Please complete the Data Portal Question & Issue Form

How do you like this Month's Snapshot?

Help make this newsletter better; provide your feedback.

