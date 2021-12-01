Submit Release
News Search

There were 612 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,809 in the last 365 days.

November 2021 Data Snapshot

In the November 2021 data snapshot, you will find information on:

  • Communicating Data Quality
  • Dataset Highlight: State of Iowa Forfeiture Cases
  • Live Training in December
  • Data Assets
  • Portal Accounts
  • State Data Plan

News, Updates & Tips

Communicating Data Quality

For data to be used effectively, people using the data must understand how it can and cannot be used. It is important that the strengths and limitations of your data is clearly documented to allow users to access whether it will meet their needs. Doing so will also help ensure users come to more accurate conclusions and make better decisions. Providing this information up front as part of your metadata promotes users confidence in the data that is published on the Iowa Data Portal, and their use of it. December is a great time to review and improve your data assets' metadata.

Open Metadata Guide

Dataset Highlight: State of Iowa Forfeiture Cases

State Data Portal

The dataset provides forfeiture case information including the money, real estate and vehicles seized in the State of Iowa beginning October 6, 2016. Additionally, the dataset identifies the law enforcement agency who seized assets, the county where the assets were seized, and names interested person or persons related to the forfeiture case.

Live Training in December

Socrata Education

Get trained in December! Fewer course offerings this month due to the upcoming holidays. The table below highlights the live training being offered.

Date Start Time Course
Dec 1 3 PM Create Performance Measures
Dec 2 3 PM Create and Manage Your Dataset
Dec 3 3 PM Explore Data with Charts
Dec 6 3 PM Transform Data with Socrata Query Language
Dec 7 3 PM Shape & Join Data with SoQL Query Editor  
Dec 8 3 PM Data Analysis Tools and Connections
Dec 10 10 AM Create and Manage Your Dataset
Dec 13 3 PM Create and Manage Your Dataset
Dec 14 12 PM Explore Data with Charts
Dec 15 10 AM Map Your Data
Dec 16 10 AM Collaborate with Data on Socrata Connected Government Cloud
Dec 17 12 PM Create Performance Measures

Learn More and Register (Log-in Required)

Data Assets

The table below reports the number of public data assets published on the state data portal by asset type for the portal as a whole.

Data Asset Type Public Assets
Datasets 302
External References 157
Documents 274
Filtered Views 365
Charts 160
Maps 216
Measures 150
Stories/Dashboards 22
DataLens Pages 14
Total Assets 1,660

View All Executive Branch/Non-Elected Agency Public Data Asset Counts

Catalog

Browse the Public Catalog on data.iowa.gov

Portal Users

Total User Accounts: 131 Active Users: 19 (14.5% of total)

Note: Active Users have logged in the data portal at least once in the past month.

Data Plan

The State Data Plan identifies actions Executive Branch State Agencies (non-elected) intend to implement.

Access the State Data Plan on dom.iowa.gov

Questions or Issues?

Please complete the Data Portal Question & Issue Form

How do you like this Month's Snapshot?

Help make this newsletter better; provide your feedback.

Follow Us on Twitter

We are known to tweet. Follow us at @IowaData on Twitter.

You just read:

November 2021 Data Snapshot

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.