November 2021 Data Snapshot
In the November 2021 data snapshot, you will find information on:
- Communicating Data Quality
- Dataset Highlight: State of Iowa Forfeiture Cases
- Live Training in December
- Data Assets
- Portal Accounts
- State Data Plan
News, Updates & Tips
Communicating Data Quality
For data to be used effectively, people using the data must understand how it can and cannot be used. It is important that the strengths and limitations of your data is clearly documented to allow users to access whether it will meet their needs. Doing so will also help ensure users come to more accurate conclusions and make better decisions. Providing this information up front as part of your metadata promotes users confidence in the data that is published on the Iowa Data Portal, and their use of it. December is a great time to review and improve your data assets' metadata.
Dataset Highlight: State of Iowa Forfeiture Cases
State Data Portal
The dataset provides forfeiture case information including the money, real estate and vehicles seized in the State of Iowa beginning October 6, 2016. Additionally, the dataset identifies the law enforcement agency who seized assets, the county where the assets were seized, and names interested person or persons related to the forfeiture case.
Live Training in December
Socrata Education
Get trained in December! Fewer course offerings this month due to the upcoming holidays. The table below highlights the live training being offered.
|Date
|Start Time
|Course
|Dec 1
|3 PM
|Create Performance Measures
|Dec 2
|3 PM
|Create and Manage Your Dataset
|Dec 3
|3 PM
|Explore Data with Charts
|Dec 6
|3 PM
|Transform Data with Socrata Query Language
|Dec 7
|3 PM
|Shape & Join Data with SoQL Query Editor
|Dec 8
|3 PM
|Data Analysis Tools and Connections
|Dec 10
|10 AM
|Create and Manage Your Dataset
|Dec 13
|3 PM
|Create and Manage Your Dataset
|Dec 14
|12 PM
|Explore Data with Charts
|Dec 15
|10 AM
|Map Your Data
|Dec 16
|10 AM
|Collaborate with Data on Socrata Connected Government Cloud
|Dec 17
|12 PM
|Create Performance Measures
Learn More and Register (Log-in Required)
Data Assets
The table below reports the number of public data assets published on the state data portal by asset type for the portal as a whole.
|Data Asset Type
|Public Assets
|Datasets
|302
|External References
|157
|Documents
|274
|Filtered Views
|365
|Charts
|160
|Maps
|216
|Measures
|150
|Stories/Dashboards
|22
|DataLens Pages
|14
|Total Assets
|1,660
View All Executive Branch/Non-Elected Agency Public Data Asset Counts
Catalog
Browse the Public Catalog on data.iowa.gov
Portal Users
Total User Accounts: 131 Active Users: 19 (14.5% of total)
Note: Active Users have logged in the data portal at least once in the past month.
Data Plan
The State Data Plan identifies actions Executive Branch State Agencies (non-elected) intend to implement.
Access the State Data Plan on dom.iowa.gov
