Cleanroom, Microbiology and Sterility Assurance Practices for Drug and Device Manufacturers - ComplianceOnline Seminar

Cleanroom, Microbiology and Sterility Assurance Practices for Drug and Device Manufacturers

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ComplianceOnline, the leading provider of regulatory compliance training, announced a new educational Seminar Cleanroom, Microbiology & Sterility Assurance Practices for Drug & Device Manufactures. The 2-day virtual seminar beginning on January 11, 2022 will help will benefit those involved in the manufacturing, processing, testing and release of sterile and non-sterile products.

This course will educate attendees about various key elements of sterility assurance and contamination control such as Cleanroom Regulations, Classification, Sources and types of particles, Design Requirements, Validation/Qualification, Operations, Environmental Monitoring Program requirements, Excursion investigations, DataTrending, Microbiological processes/methodology, Cleanroom cleaning/disinfection.

The types of micro-organisms, typical mitigation steps in ensuring an effective contamination control through Personnel Training (Aseptic Practices, Cleanroom Behavior and Contamination Control Procedures),Gowning Controls, Personnel Training, Cleanroom Trafficking (Cleanroom Personnel Material, Product and Equipment Transfer Practices and Training (Entry and Exit Policy), Cleanroom Gowning, Contamination Control, Cleaning and Disinfection Program and the Basics of Sterilization Processes- Physical and Chemical Processes will also be discussed.

The various regulatory bodies’ requirements such as 21 CFR Part 211 (mostly relevant 211.113 “Control of microbiological contamination”, ISO 14644 (Various Parts), FDA Guidance for Industry: Sterile Drug Products Produced By Aseptic Processing - Current Good Manufacturing Practice”) amongst others and the criticality of aseptic processing and other key contamination control evaluators during the manufacture and testing of products are important to the quality determination and release of the finished manufactured products.

The seminar will consist of two Parts for a total of 6 Modules.

There are seven key topics that will be discussed on Day 1 and Day 2 of the Seminar are as follows:

• Cleanroom Regulations, Classifications, Basic Background and Design Considerations

• Cleanroom Qualification, Cleaning Validation (IOQ/PQ), Routine Monitoring and Excursion Investigation

• Environmental Monitoring Program (Monitoring, Excursion Investigation and Trending of Data)

• Personnel Training (Aseptic Practices, Cleanroom Behavior and Contamination Control Procedures)

• Cleanroom Trafficking (Cleanroom Personnel Material, Product and Equipment Transfer Practices and Training (Entry and Exit Policy)

• Cleanroom Gowning, Contamination Control, Cleaning and Disinfection Program

• Basics of Sterilization Processes- Physical and Chemical Processes

Virtual Training Through WebEx

Date: January 11-12, 2022 (9:00 AM to 4:00 PM EST)

About the Speaker:

Charity Ogunsanya, is the CEO and founder of Pharmabiodevice Consulting LLC. Ms. Ogunsanya has over 23 years of extensive practical and management experience in various Fortune 100 pharmaceutical, biotechnology, biologics, cell therapy, diagnostics, research and development, radio-pharmaceutical, Contract Manufacturing Organization (CMO) and medical device/IVD companies.

She has been a much sought-after SME to assume key roles specifically related to remediation and difficult quality and compliance related deficiencies associated with FDA’s Consent Decree, FDA’s Warning Letters and other regulatory bodies’ inspectional findings. Her remediation work has constantly resulted in several successful national and international regulatory bodies’ inspections, re-inspections and new product approvals.

Her technical expertise covers and goes beyond interpretation, administration and set up of quality assurance, quality/compliance, quality engineering, aseptic processing, contamination control, quality control, microbiology, sterility assurance, stability, vaccine development, new product design, product release testing and medical device sterilization (ethylene oxide (EtO), gamma, radiation, VHP sterilization) systems and operations for compliance to various regulations.

She has a keen working knowledge of the requirements and regulations guiding new and existing products from planning through design, proof of concept, research and development, technology transfer, pre-clinical, clinical, commercial manufacturing, supply chain, regulatory filings, pre-approval inspections, licensure, government affairs, commercialization and post-approval inspections.

She is a member of the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA), American Society of Microbiologists (ASM), and other Scientific Forums and Industry Expert Network. She has a Bachelor of Science degree in Microbiology from the University of Benin-Nigeria and she is currently attaining her Masters in Biotechnology (Biodefense Concentration) at the Johns Hopkins University Advanced Academic Program.

