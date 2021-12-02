RUMC’s Post COVID-19 Care Center Renamed in Partnership with Investors Bank
Ribbon cutting ceremonies were recently held to unveil the Investors Bank Post COVID-19 Care Center at Richmond University Medical Center on Staten Island, New York.
Investors’ V.P. and District Manager Brian Gomez discussed the long-term and ongoing alliance between RUMC and the bank.
Ceremony officially unveiled Investors Bank Post COVID-19 Care Center at Richmond University Medical Center
Investors is proud to be affiliated with such an important leading-edge care center that is so vital to the community”STATEN ISLAND , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Richmond University Medical Center and Investors Bank officially unveiled the new Investors Bank Post COVID-19 Care Center, located on the RUMC campus. The center which has been assisting COVID-19 patients with their short and long-term recovery since opening in May of 2020, was renamed in recognition of the Investors Bank and Investors Foundation support of RUMC, a full-service hospital that has served Staten Island and surrounding communities for nearly 120 years. Over 1,000 patients have received care and assistance at the Post COVID-19 Care Center since its opening.
— Investors Bank President and COO Domenick Cama
The new Investors Bank Post COVID-19 Care Center will continue to feature a team of RUMC experts in pulmonary care, cardiology, infectious disease, psychiatry, behavioral health, physiatry and additional areas of healthcare. Patients do not need to have been previously treated for COVID-19 at RUMC to access the Center’s services. Not only will the Center treat patients to help manage their recovery, but the team is gathering important medical information to better understand the impact COVID-19 has on the human body. Information critical to the medical community which continues to learn more and more about this virus each day.
“Richmond University Medical Center is now one of New York City’s most comprehensive COVID-19 care facilities as we provide vaccinations, immediate care for patients diagnosed with the virus, monoclonal antibody treatment and treatment for those who are recovering,” RUMC President and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel J. Messina, PhD, FACHE, said. “I am extremely grateful to our friends at Investors Bank and the Investors Foundation for extending their hands to our patients and joining us on the journey to better care for our neighbors. Their investment in this Post COVID-19 Care Center is indeed an investment in the health of our community.”
The ribbon cutting ceremony featured remarks from RUMC President and Chief Executive Officer, Daniel J. Messina, PhD, FACHE; and Brian Gomez, Vice President/ District Manager at Investors Bank. They were joined by medical staff who provided an update on services and discussed medical findings gathered through research conducted at the center regarding post-COVID-19 after effects in recovered patients.
“Investors is proud to be affiliated with such an important leading-edge care center that is so vital to the community,” said Domenick A. Cama, President and Chief Operating Officer for Investors Bank. “It’s a symbol of our continuing commitment to the health and well-being of Staten Island and the region. We feel fortunate to be able to support an amazing team of doctors, therapists and caregivers who provide such important care.”
Since last year, Richmond University Medical Center has treated and discharged over 5,400 COVID-19 patients. RUMC also operates an on-site vaccination center through which over 19,000 people have received their COVID-19 vaccinations.
Richmond University Medical Center (RUMC), is a not-for-profit healthcare provider serving the ethnically diverse community of Staten Island and its neighbors. We provide premier-quality patient care through a full spectrum of emergent, acute, primary, behavioral health and educational services. We do this in an environment that promotes the highest satisfaction among patients, families, physicians and staff. For more information call 1-718-818-1234 or visit www.rumcsi.org. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.
About Investors Bank
Investors Bank, headquartered in Short Hills, N.J., is a full-service commercial bank that has been serving customers since 1926. With more than $27 billion in assets and a network of more than 150 retail branches, Investors Bank delivers personalized services and products tailored to the needs of its customers. Investors Bank’s banking services include complete deposit, loan, and cash management products for consumers and businesses. Member FDIC. InvestorsBank.com
About the Investors Foundation
Investors Bank created the Investors Foundation in 2005 to support the communities Investors Bank serves. Investors Foundation supports initiatives in the arts, youth development, health and human services, education and affordable housing. The Investors Foundation works to improve the lives of its neighbors and communities across the bank’s footprint. InvestorsBank.com/Foundation
