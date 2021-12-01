VAMPR Launches Free Digital Music Distribution For Creatives
VAMPR, the leading social networking app for musicians and creatives, is now offering free digital music distribution for all of its users.
Our goal with Vampr is to support creatives fostering connections and global opportunities. Providing free music distribution for our over 1M members is the perfect addition to the suite of features.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VAMPR, the leading social networking app for musicians and creatives, is now offering free digital music distribution for all of its users. Regular Vampr users can send their music to Spotify, Apple, Amazon, Deezer, and all leading DSPs for free while keeping 80% of their royalties. Vampr Pro members will enjoy the same service, but will instead keep 100% of their royalties.
"Our goal with Vampr is to support creatives fostering connections and global opportunities. Providing free music distribution for our over 1 million members is the perfect addition to the suite of features serving our community," adds Vampr co-founder and CEO Josh Simons.
Vampr is experiencing groundbreaking success in its current equity crowdfunding campaign with WeFunder. With over $600,000 raised and 2,500 investors gained to date, Vampr continues to be one of the hottest trending campaigns on the WeFunder platform. The current round will be closing in early 2022 with a maximum offering of $4 million. The company plans to use new funds to scale the business ahead of an anticipated Series A round in the next 18 months. More information is available at www.wefunder.com/vampr.
Vampr has previously raised $2.6 million from music industry executives, VCs, angel investors, and two prior rounds of equity crowdfunding.
About Vampr
Launched in 2016, Vampr is the number one social-professional talent marketplace helping creatives and artists find people to collaborate with, create new music, and monetize their work - an essential network that grows with you every step of your journey. Founded by Australia’s The Music Network’s 30 Under 30 Power Player, Josh Simons, and multi-platinum songwriter/guitarist and tech entrepreneur, Baz Palmer, the award-winning app is home to over 1.1 million users in more than 190 countries. Vampr has helped musicians broker close to 7 million connections worldwide.
With the launch of Vampr Publishing and Vampr Pro, the company now represents over 50,000 songs for sync opportunities and provides artists with all their essential services, normally fragmented across multiple platforms. Vampr has been recognized with over 10 awards from various industry leaders including being named in Apple’s Best of Year and winning the SF MusicTech Summit. The company was recently nominated for a Music Week 2021 Award for Music Consumer Innovation alongside TikTok, Spotify, and Amazon Music.
