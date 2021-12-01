Display Devices Create Opportunities For The General Electronic Components Market

General Electronic Components Market 2021 -Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s General Electronic Components Market 2021 – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increasing demand for microwave tubes, cathode-ray tubes, x-ray tubes, photoelectric tubes and triodes in display devices is expected to drive the general electronic components market in the forecast period. Display devices are the output devices that offer information in visual form. Most of the devices are going smart nowadays, thus increasing the growth of display devices. The display devices are creating many opportunities for the growth of the electronic component market in various applications such as satellite and space technology, automotive, military applications, IoT and others. In 2020, Asia-Pacific was the major market in general electronic components with China leading the Asia Pacific market due to the presence of largest electronic components manufacturers that are used in laptops, smartphones, and internet of things (IoT) applications.

Manufacturers and organizations use 3D printing technology to explore the potential of 3D printed circuit boards (PCBs) in order to reduce the number of steps usually needed to produce PCBs and open up new electronics possibilities. In several such applications, 3D printers have been used, including space systems for radio frequency (RF), IoT communication solutions for smart homes, and sensor technologies. For example, the DragonFly 3D printer by Nano Dimension is capable of producing customized PCBs on demand. The firm recently introduced the DragonFly LDM (Lights-Out Digital Manufacturing), a DragonFly Pro update, with multiple variations of the system.

The global general electronic components market reached a value of nearly $269.60 billion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.7% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $269.60 billion in 2020 to $367.50 billion in 2025 at a rate of 6.4%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2025 and reach $455.90 billion in 2030.

Major players covered in the global general electronic components industry are Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., TE Connectivity, STMicroelectronics, TDK Corporation, Infineon Technologies.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global general electronic components market, accounting for 30.0% of the total in 2020. It was followed by North America, Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the general electronic components market will be Africa, and Middle East, where growth will be at CAGRs of 10.2% and 10.1% respectively.

TBRC’s global general electronic components market report is segmented by product type into passive, active, electromechanical components, others, by end use industry into aerospace, communication, automotive, others, by sales into aftermarket, manufacturer/distributor/service provider.

General Electronic Components Market 2021 - By Product Type (Passive, Active, Electromechanical Components), By End Use Industry (Aerospace, Communication, Automotive), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides general electronic components global market overview, forecast general electronic components market size and growth for the whole market, general electronic components market segments, and geographies, general electronic components market trends, general electronic components market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

