GHR CRYPTO debuts with $2.3 BILLION USD worth of REAL ESTATE as COLLATERAL
A new cryptocurrency, GHR on the Polygon Network (to reduce transaction fees) has made its debut backed by real estate currently valued at $2.3 Billion USD.
Global Humanitarian Reserve (ETHERNET MAINNET:GHR)NEVADO DE TOLUCA, MEXICO CITY, MEXICO, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This parcel of land, 5,000 acres in Toluca Mexico, includes an inactive Volcano, a crater and two lakes, as well as extensive pine woods and unexplored mineral deposits. The property was deemed a National Park in 1936 and its original owners retain all property rights. GHR.Network has partnered with Ramon Alvarez Diaz, whose family has owned this property for centuries.
The development and construction of this massive land space will follow the recommendations put together during a meeting of multiple countries along with the United Nations.
Regions (and singular countries) represented in the meetings were Mexico, Belize, Guatemala, Honduras, Salvador, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, Guyana, Antilles, Brazil, Colombia, Bolivia, Peru, Venezuela, Ecuador, Panama, Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay and Argentina. The meetings were held under the "America Continental - sustainable programs" banner. Not only were the meetings highly successful, they ended with full, well thought out budgets.
This agreement stipulates that climate change and environmental considerations must be a priority so that the projects are sustainable on a long-lasting basis. GHR.NETWORK’s executive team includes legal and medical professionals well-suited to collectively bring in the design, building, and construction architects, contractors and builders needed for the multi-million-dollar project.
GHR.NETWORK invites investors to help develop this state-of-the-art solar powered ski resort, a ski lift, a full-service hotel restaurants, transportation from Toluca to the property, a medical facility (with housing for physicians and supporting medical staff), souvenir and clothing gift shops, laboratories for universities to run exploration projects, employee housing and ecologically sensitive flora and fauna protection programs, as well as wildlife migration protection projects managed by universities with veterinary departments. Construction will generate jobs during the building of the projects, as well as create permanent, long-term jobs at the Toluca Volcano National Park.
A “Crowd Sale” has been established using 27 different cryptocurrencies, as well as Google Pay, Apple Pay, PayPal, and all credit or debit cards. Direct payment to company wallet addresses, or Zelle and bank deposits, are offered when requested.
GHR is a utility coin meant to build GHR's web development and legal teams. Institutional and corporate donors wishing to help build these multiple facilities, or operate a program, are encouraged to contact 321 506 4054. Our immediate interest is in speaking with Architects, Geologists, Food Production Scientists, and physicians interested and able to live onsite.
Clive Aldred, Esq., (London-based) will represent this project with the European Union and the United Kingdom. Jonathan Wulwick, Esq. will represent this project in Canada and the United States. Gustas Mavroudis, Tax Director and Treasurer, will continue to manage financial matters. GHR.Network is also in the process of interviewing Malaysia based attorneys.
Maria Concepcion Powell, founder of the Women Grocer's Foundation, will bring her food cultivation and distribution expertise to the food projects. Lee Plowman will be the GHR spokeswoman in Australia. Jill Egizii, former mayor of Leland Grove, Illinois, and founder of WILD CANINE RESCUE, will manage an onsite canine "human rescue" training program.
GHR cryptocurrency has also partnered with Jeb Stuart Film Production Studios. Film Producers will be using GHR as a character in their film “SUSPICIOUS MINDS”.
