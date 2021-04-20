Eduardo Cuyos of the US Military awarded the Col. Brenner Military Scholarship at the Wyith Institute™
Eduardo Cuyos has enjoyed a great career in Military Accounting, Federal Investigations, Forensic Accounting and Auditing.
Our digital assets
Wyith Institute™ awards US Military Lifer, Eduardo Cuyos its first Col. Brenner Military ScholarshipSAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bankcoin Reserve (BCR) digital asset company has moved its primary business office from sunny Florida to the tropical Commonwealth of Puerto Rico to accompany the Wyith Institute™ Global Headquarters Office. Whether on the mainland, or in balmy San Juan, Bankcoin Reserve (BCR) continues to work in the area where it does the most good - humanitarian projects.
Our great news about education is that the Wyith Institute™ has awarded its first "Col. Brenner Military Scholarship" to an extremely worthy student (who has also often worn the hat of a professor). He's a first rate Forensic Accountant in the United States Military. We are very proud to announce that Eduardo Cuyos currently with the US Army has won this academic scholarship.
He is currently assigned to the Madigan Army Medical Center in Lakewood, Washington. His Professional Summary notes begin with the clever line... "Figures don't lie, but liars figure". Cuyos is a Senior Auditor at Madigan. His work focuses on large scale forensic examinations. He became Chief of the IRAC Department in 2017 where he has continued to lead that department.
The Wyith Institute™ was offering online classes long before online learning became the standard as a result of the global pandemic. The Wyith Institute™ offers bachelors, masters, PhD's and MBAs payable with 7 different cryptocurrencies (and or cash) to pay for tuition. Incidentals are still only payable to the universities in cash.
The Wyith Institute™ accepts the following cryptocurrencies: BTC, BCR, BCR@W, ETH, ETH CLASSIC, LITECOIN, WAVES and or any combination of those coins as well as CASH to pay for any of our accredited degrees at
Wyith.edu, https://bankcoinreserve.llc/education/
All courses are accredited and the entire program can be learned online from the comfort of your home or office. Any student from any country may enroll and graduate with a legitimately accredited graduate degree from either the Wesleyan University in the Philippines or the Anglia Ruskin University from Cambridge, England since the Wyith Institute™ is an additional (more affordable) conduit for those universities.
