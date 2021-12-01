Vulgar Hunter launches his first debut album on January 1, 2022
The new album has nine brand new songs by the artist and features dark, gritty tracksUSA, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vulgar Hunter announced the launch of his first debut album on January 1, 2022. The artist is well known for some of his tracks such as My Sci Co, Moaning Lisa, Many Names et al. The new album will feature nine songs ranging from dark and gritty tracks to experimental alternatives.
“I’m very excited to launch my first debut album. Music has the power to bring people together from across cultures, and generations and it is certainly one the best ways to express yourself I have always received an amazing response from my followers and I really hope they like my work this time as well.” Remarked Vulgar Hunt.
The music genre in the album is a fusion of experimental rock and alternative rock. It incorporates a combination of instrumental tunings, composition style, and singing style.
“A lot of work has been put in by me and my team. I want to give my audience something to think about, something that strikes a chord with them. I feel music is one of the best ways to express yourself and till now, my fans have really supported me in this journey” added Hunt.
Mark your calendars for January 1, 2022, when the album hits the market, and stay tuned to get all the latest updates on Vulgar Hunter.
https://open.spotify.com/artist/0ujRlBZT4zgD0EmycXEPQM?si=t2EyGGOnQoCPOVLH4ImbVw
