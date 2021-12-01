SeekingSitters Names Jordan Lyle as Company President
SeekingSitters is hiring to meet the growing demand for safe, reliable sitters
Jordan stuck with us through all of the struggles we faced as a result of COVID. She’s hardworking, driven, and loyal and earned this position within our company.”TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tulsa-based SeekingSitters is pleased to announce that it has promoted Jordan Lyle as President of the company, effective December 1, 2021. Jordan previously ran the company’s non-profit division which was a respite care program for families in need. Founders Adrienne and David Kallweit will maintain an active role in the company with Adrienne as CEO and David as CFO.
For more than 15 years, SeekingSitters has provided safe, reliable childcare for families across the country. The Kallweits founded the company in 2004 after struggling to find sitters for their children. They tapped into Adrienne’s background as a licensed private investigator and to date are the only national babysitting company that utilizes in-house private investigators to screen all sitters. They have a 100% safety record.
Shortly after Lyle began working for SeekingSitters, the pandemic began and she worked hard to help the company adjust to the changing business climate and needs of their customers.
“Jordan stuck with us through all of the struggles we faced as a result of COVID. She’s hardworking, driven, and loyal and has earned this position within our company. We are excited to see where her leadership will take this company as we move into the next generation of SeekingSitters,” explained Adrienne Kallweit, Founder and CEO of SeekingSitters.
Lyle will take over as president immediately. She says she is eager for what’s next.
“I’m delighted to be on this journey with SeekingSitters. Adrienne and David have provided great leadership and truly understand the value of work-life balance, something that is extremely important to me, our team and the owners across the nation. I am excited to guide the SeekingSitters network into the future of safe babysitting solutions.”
Lyle graduated from the University of Central Florida with a bachelor’s degree in Event Management. She is married to Josh who is the Director of College and Young Adults at Asbury United Methodist Church. They have three children ages 6, 4 and 2.
SeekingSitters is also hiring to keep up with the growing demand for sitters in Tulsa. They are offering competitive wages and incredible flexibility. Sitters make $11.00 per hour plus tips and can set their own schedule.
In addition, SeekingSitters also has licensing opportunities throughout the country. Their program offers an affordable business opportunity with a network of support to help new owners get a fast start at building a successful company.
For more information about SeekingSitters new president or to find out more about their job openings, contact Diane White at 918-770-3905.
About SeekingSitters
SeekingSitters was founded in 2004 in Tulsa, Oklahoma by Adrienne, and David Kallweit. SeekingSitters continues to service more than 90 locations in 25 states. SeekingSitters is a nationally recognized babysitting service providing a reliable, convenient, and trustworthy babysitting solution for families – from last minute child-care to regular scheduled services. In addition, SeekingSitters provides pet sitting and study support services and tutoring as well as transportation service and nanny placement. Adrienne and SeekingSitters have been featured in dozens of national news stories including CNN, CBS News, Headline News, Entrepreneur Magazine, FoxNews.com, Inc. Magazine, Parenting Magazine and CNBC. Founders Adrienne and David Kallweit live in the Tulsa area with their seven children. For more information, please visit www.seekingsitters.com.
Diane M White
Red Maple
+1 918-770-3905
diane@dianewhitepr.com
