RS Metrics named an IDC Innovator in Location and Geospatial Data
“In our conversations with Wall Street analysts, we have noticed an increasing level of sophistication on climate, environmental and physical risks” ”STAMFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RS Metrics was recently named an IDC Innovator in the IDC Innovators: Location and Geospatial Data, 2021 (doc #US47643221, November 2021) report. The IDC Innovators report profiles four companies offering data solutions that address the growing needs of organizations to curate, interpret, and utilize information with a location and/or geospatial component.
— Maneesh Sagar, CEO of RS Metrics
“In our conversations with Wall Street analysts, we have noticed an increasing level of sophistication on climate, environmental and physical risks” said Maneesh Sagar, CEO of RS Metrics. “In particular, there is growing awareness of how all the different elements of corporate environmental performance tie together. What this means is that the same beleaguered executives, who are just getting off their heels in responding to emissions, are increasingly having to answer a litany of questions on biodiversity, water stress, physical risk etc. This pressure will of course only intensify due to what we at RS Metrics call “involuntary transparency”, namely the ability to use geospatial to peer directly into corporate environmental performance. As the general public finds out how poorly current environmental measurements are taken (very rough estimates for emissions, not at all for measures like biodiversity), public scrutiny will only intensify.
RS Metrics' ESGSignals® uses a wide array of satellite and geospatial data (over 100 data sources) and through its proprietary AssetTracker® database (5 million asset locations mapped to corporate ownership; available as a separate product offering) measures the overall environmental performance and risk of assets such as factories, refineries and power plants. Asset level data on the ESGSignals® platform covers over 30 metrics which include emissions, land usage, biodiversity, water stress, acute and chronic physical risk.
RS Metrics' application of AI and ML on both structured and unstructured sensor data provides a rich set of environmental and physical risk metrics across all key areas. The ESGSignals® platform leverages RS Metrics’ pioneering work in the geospatial analytics space and the proprietary AssetTracker® database to provide an innovative and scalable ESG tracking platform that can independently collect, quantify and monitor major ESG metrics. Geospatial is the only data measurement technology that can provide a wide array of environmental and climate physical risk data at scale on a cost-effective basis.
RS Metrics solutions encompass ESG ratings & scores (Ratings Agencies), environmental sustainability assessment (Corporates), sustainability finance solutions (ESG Ratings & Solution Providers), integration for ESG indices (Sustainability Index Providers), due diligence and monitoring solutions (Private Equity), regulatory solutions for SFDR and TCFD reporting (ESG Solution Providers) to enhanced solution for portfolio construction & analytics (Asset Management)
About IDC Innovators
IDC Innovators reports present a set of vendors – under $100M in revenue at time of selection -- chosen by an IDC analyst within a specific market that offer an innovative new technology, a groundbreaking approach to an existing issue, and/or an interesting new business model. It is not an exhaustive evaluation of all companies in a segment or a comparative ranking of the companies. Vendors in the process of being acquired by a larger company may be included in the report provided the acquisition is not finalized at the time of publication of the report. Vendors funded by venture capital firms may also be included in the report even if the venture capital firm has a financial stake in the vendor’s company. IDC INNOVATOR and IDC INNOVATORS are trademarks of International Data Group, Inc.
About RS Metrics
Founded in 2010, RS Metrics analyzes and derives data from satellite and aerial imagery to provide fundamental insights, trends and predictive signals for businesses and investors in metals, industrials, retail, commercial real estate and ESG. RS Metrics’ proprietary, patented technology platform leverages advanced computer vision and machine learning and a scaled QC workflow to generate accurate, predictive and consumable information.
