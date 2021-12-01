Submit Release
News Search

There were 664 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,095 in the last 365 days.

Scorpii™ Advanced Illumination System for Microspectroscopy

2030PV PRO Automated Microspectrophotometer

2030PV PRO Automated Microspectrophotometer

CRAIC Technologies Inc.

CRAIC Technologies Inc.

CRAIC Technologies introduces Scorpii™, an advanced illumination system featuring SampleSafe™ technology used with CRAIC UV-visible-NIR microspectrophotometers.

SAN DIMAS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CRAIC Technologies, a leading innovator of UV-visible-NIR microanalysis solutions, is proud to announce the introduction of the Scorpii™ broadband illumination kit. Scorpii™ is designed for use exclusively with CRAIC microspectrophotometers. This broadband lighting package, when fitted to a CRAIC microspectrometer, offers a spectral range from the deep ultraviolet through the visible range and far into the near infrared region. Scorpii™ also features enhanced source stability for improved signal-to-noise ratios in spectra, dramatically longer lamp life and CRAIC Technologies unique SampleSafe™ technology. SampleSafe™ was conceived as a way to protect your samples from such effects as photobleaching and other photochemical issues.

“Scorpii™ was conceived to offer a host of new features to our customers in a single package. This new illumination kit is more stable than previous light sources, has a broader spectral range, and a much longer source life. It also features our new SampleSafe™ technology to protect our customers samples while being analyzed with the microspectrometer” states Dr. Paul Martin, president of CRAIC Technologies. “Our engineers have created this sophisticated illumination kit after listening to our customer's suggestions. As such it is now featured in our most capable UV-visible-NIR range microspectrophotometers with a concurrent increase in performance."

The Scorpii™ advanced illumination system integrates long lifetime light sources, electronics controls, power supplies and software with a unique optical layout that extends the useable spectral range of CRAIC microspectrometers while reducing maintenance by featuring long life light sources. The design also protects the customers samples from photochemical effects, such as photobleaching. This is especially important to customers who must illuminate their samples for long periods of time. All told, the kit represents a leap forward in both illumination and microspectroscopy.

For more information on the Scorpii™ broadband illumination kit, visit www.microspectra.com.

Paul Martin
CRAIC Technologies
+1 310-573-8180
email us here

You just read:

Scorpii™ Advanced Illumination System for Microspectroscopy

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Science, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.