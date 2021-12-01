Submit Release
Williston Barracks / Two Car MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21A104411

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks                 

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 11/30/2021 at approximately 1735 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 7

TOWN: Charlotte, Vermont

 

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Higbee Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Cindy Peet

AGE: 77

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cornwall, Vermont

 

PASSENGER: Edward Pete

AGE:  78

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cornwall, Vermont

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2011

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda 

VEHICLE MODEL: CRV

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES TO OPERATOR: Minor

INJURIES TO PASSENGER: Minor

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Amy Ligay

AGE: 49

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, Vermont

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Forester

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES TO OPERATOR: Minor

HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:  On November 30, 2021 at approximately 1735 hours, Troopers responded to Vermont Route 7 and Higbee Road for a report of a two car motor vehicle crash.  Upon arrival, Troopers observed two vehicles facing the eastbound direction off the road in the northbound shoulder.

 

V#1 was operated by Cindy Peet (77) of Cornwall and her passenger Edward Peet (78) of Cornwall.  V#2 was operated by Amy Ligay (49) of Charlotte.  Investigation indicated that both vehicles were traveling south on Route 7.  V#2 was turning left onto Higbee Road when V#1 attempted to pass V#2 to the left by driving into the northbound lane, colliding with V#2.  All three occupants were transported to UVM Medical Center for suspected minor injuries. 

 

Vermont Route 7 was shut down for approximately one hour.  Vermont State Police were assisted by Fire Departments from Charlotte, Ferrisburgh and Shelburne, as well as EMS from Charlotte, Shelburne and UVM.  This crash is still under investigation.  Anyone that witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks reference Case# 21A104411. 

 

 

 

 

