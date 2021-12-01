Williston Barracks / Two Car MV Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A104411
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: 11/30/2021 at approximately 1735 hours
STREET: Vermont Route 7
TOWN: Charlotte, Vermont
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Higbee Road
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Cindy Peet
AGE: 77
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cornwall, Vermont
PASSENGER: Edward Pete
AGE: 78
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cornwall, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2011
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: CRV
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES TO OPERATOR: Minor
INJURIES TO PASSENGER: Minor
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Amy Ligay
AGE: 49
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Charlotte, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2012
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Forester
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES TO OPERATOR: Minor
HOSPITAL: UVM Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On November 30, 2021 at approximately 1735 hours, Troopers responded to Vermont Route 7 and Higbee Road for a report of a two car motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival, Troopers observed two vehicles facing the eastbound direction off the road in the northbound shoulder.
V#1 was operated by Cindy Peet (77) of Cornwall and her passenger Edward Peet (78) of Cornwall. V#2 was operated by Amy Ligay (49) of Charlotte. Investigation indicated that both vehicles were traveling south on Route 7. V#2 was turning left onto Higbee Road when V#1 attempted to pass V#2 to the left by driving into the northbound lane, colliding with V#2. All three occupants were transported to UVM Medical Center for suspected minor injuries.
Vermont Route 7 was shut down for approximately one hour. Vermont State Police were assisted by Fire Departments from Charlotte, Ferrisburgh and Shelburne, as well as EMS from Charlotte, Shelburne and UVM. This crash is still under investigation. Anyone that witnessed the crash is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police – Williston Barracks reference Case# 21A104411.