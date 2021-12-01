BBN Announces Stellar Keynote Lineup for FACE [of] THE FUTURE Event

BBN's first international conference will offer a world class lineup of authors, thought leaders and marketeers

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BBN today announced the keynote lineup for their inaugural marketing conference, and the list includes a veritable who's who of B2B Marketing. The three keynotes will cover the challenges at the core of the modern, senior marketer's dilemma:

Brand building in this age of hyper-targeted messaging – Peter Field, Author, Public Speaker, & Consultant

Determining strategy then agreeing on tactics – Dr. Christine Bailey, CMO and TEDx Speaker

Changing the organisational mindset and creating the right culture – Mark Choueke, Marketing Director, Former Editor of Marketing Week and Author

Following each keynote, BBN will hold a panel discussion that will focus on the individual issues associated with the keynote topic.

"The job of a marketer continues to become ever more complicated. If you are facing unprecedented change, challenges, and opportunities, you will find value in attending this event," said Clif Collier, CEO, BBN. "Our keynote speakers, and BBN's partners, represent some of the best sales and marketing thinking, and we aim to give attendees a forum to gather, learn from experts, and perhaps just as importantly, learn from each other."

Peter Field has been a marketing consultant for the last 25 years. In that time, he focused initially on studying and researching effectiveness in B2C marketing and more recently has included B2B marketing. Today he has a global reputation as an effectiveness expert and communicator and speaks and consults on this topic regularly around the world.

Peter is a prolific writer. In two of his most recent works, The 5 Principles of Growth in B2B Marketing, produced in collaboration with Les Binet, and Effectiveness in context, he distils the importance and necessity of brand building in this age of hyper-targeted messaging and performance marketing.

Dr. Christine Bailey is CMO of PassFort, a SaaS RegTech provider whose platform automates financial crime and compliance processes. Christine has spent her career in B2B Tech/FinTech marketing roles, leading European marketing functions for Hewlett-Packard and Cisco Systems and pre-IPO companies. She is a published author of "Customer Insight Strategies: How to understand your audience and create remarkable marketing."

Mark Choueke has had a 20-year career at the heart of global B2B marketing. Previously editor of Marketing Week magazine and earlier, B2B marketing titles Precision Marketing and Data Strategy, Mark has since worked directly or consulted for more than 50 B2B companies.

He is the author of the international bestselling book 'Boring2Brave: The bravery-as-a-strategy mindset transforming B2B marketing'.

For more information about the event, please visit our Event Hub .

Recognised in 2020 as the Number 1 International B2B Marketing Agency, BBN partners employ more than a thousand B2B specialists working in 61 offices spanning 32 countries, and it has more than 500 clients from 23 different B2B sectors generating more than $187 million in global billings.

BBN is the world's leading independent partnership of international B2B communication agencies. For nearly three decades, agencies across the globe have worked together to develop and utilise a highly effective, uniform and structured approach to brand strategy, public relations, marketing and creative services to ensure award-winning results for all of our clients worldwide. To learn more, go to bbn-international.com.