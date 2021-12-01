EdisonLearning Joins with Digital Learning Collaborative to Improve Online Education

EdisonLearning will work with the Digital Learning Collaborative and its member groups to implement best practices in online education

EdisonLearning will help guide DLC’s activities and strategy to evaluate, amplify and implement best practices in digital learning across the U.S.

We are excited to partner with the Digital Learning Collaborative to transform opportunities and outcomes for schools, educators and students across the country.” — Thom Jackson, President and CEO of EdisonLearning