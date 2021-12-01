EdisonLearning Joins with Digital Learning Collaborative to Improve Online Education
EdisonLearning will help guide DLC’s activities and strategy to evaluate, amplify and implement best practices in digital learning across the U.S.
We are excited to partner with the Digital Learning Collaborative to transform opportunities and outcomes for schools, educators and students across the country.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EdisonLearning, a longtime innovator in public education and leading provider of digital learning solutions for grades 6-12, is proud to announce that it has joined The Digital Learning Collaborative (DLC), a membership organization dedicated to exploring, producing, and disseminating data, information, news, and best practices in digital learning.
— Thom Jackson, President and CEO of EdisonLearning
“Online and blended learning have become powerful solutions to improve students’ access to a high-quality education, regardless of their life circumstances, socioeconomic status or zip code,” said Thom Jackson, President and CEO of EdisonLearning.
“As the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the spread of digital learning, we see the need for collaborative thinking around successes and best practices, which is why we are excited to partner with the DLC to transform opportunities and outcomes for schools, educators and students across the country,” Jackson said.
The Digital Learning Collaborative is managed by the Evergreen Education Group, a leader in K–12 digital learning research and advisory services. Its current members include school districts, intermediate units, public agencies, non-profit organizations and companies.
As a premium member, EdisonLearning will work with the DLC and its member groups in a number of capacities, including as a contributor to DLC strategy and direction through participation in DLC Executive Committee meetings and participating in committees, surveys, and research and development of DLC resources including reports and web pages.
“The Digital Learning Collaborative brings together innovators focused on improving the education of young people through technology,” said John Watson, CEO of Evergreen Education Group. “EdisonLearning’s expertise and perspective will enrich the knowledge of all members and educators across the country. We couldn’t be more thrilled to have this respected company as the newest partner in our work.”
In monthly online meetings, EdisonLearning and other DLC members will explore many of the key topics in digital learning, from discussions about successful online content and technology platforms supporting digital learning to honest explorations and analysis of challenges and pitfalls that have plagued digital learning. Further, the group will work to develop, address and disseminate a variety of practices, challenges and resources, including:
● Best practices and strategies for success in a variety of online and blended learning settings (e.g., mainstream classrooms, alternative education, online schools, credit recovery programs)
● Implementation case studies exploring the varied settings discussed above
● Identification of professional development needs for teachers and strategies for success
● Policy issues including state funding and accountability systems, which benefit or hinder best practices in supporting students
● Annual reports documenting key issues in digital learning, including growth and trends
Educators and edtech leaders interested in participating in DLC initiatives can learn more at www.digitallearningcollab.com.
School and district leaders looking to work with a trusted partner to improve learning for all students through digital courses and content, instructional and advisement services, professional development and more, can visit www.edisonlearning.com/products.
About EdisonLearning
EdisonLearning brings together best practices in instruction, developed over three decades of supporting schools, with blended solutions designed by educators to meet students where they are and deliver the education they need and deserve. The company’s comprehensive content, resources and support include 150+ full eCourses in core and elective subjects, plus career and technical education and social-emotional learning; actionable learning analytics dashboards and blockchain-enabled micro-credentials; and instructional services teachers and advisors who provide personalized student support. The guiding purpose behind all of EdisonLearning’s work is to ensure equitable access and opportunity for each and every learner. Learn more at www.edisonlearning.com
About The Digital Learning Collaborative
The Digital Learning Collaborative (DLC) is a membership organization dedicated to exploring, producing, and disseminating data, information, news, and best practices in digital learning. The DLC works in a variety of online and blended learning settings (e.g., mainstream classrooms, alternative education, online schools, credit recovery programs), and provides opportunities for educators, policymakers, and members of the media. Learn more at www.digitallearningcollab.com
