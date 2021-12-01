Userful Named The Leading Software-Defined Networking Solution For The Enterprise AV-Over-IP Market
Continues asserting its leadership in the IT industry after a string of award wins in 2021SAN RAMON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Userful Corporation, provider of the leading software-defined networking solution for the enterprise AV-over-IP market, has been named the leader in global sales of software-defined AV-over-IP by Maia Research. The 2021 report recognizes Userful as a pioneer in the market, offering software-based solutions that can be deployed across non-proprietary hardware.
The research uncovered that the Enterprise AV-over-IP market is one of the fastest-growing segments in the IT industry, forecasted to grow from today’s $3B to $51B by 2027, a 60 per cent 5-year CAGR. As a SaaS solution within the enterprise AV-over-IP market, Userful is disrupting the industry, changing the traditional CAPEX model.
Maia Research 2021 also asserts that “UserfuI is a pure software AV-over-IP solution, which can promote centralized management of the visual network, improve scalability and security, and reduce the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).”
“We are at a time of great transformation, both digital and visual,” says John Marshall, CEO, Userful. “This recognition further asserts Userful’s leadership within the enterprise AV-over-IP market. It is an exciting time to be at the forefront of a rapidly growing industry, as our software-defined networking solution paves the way for growth through the transition from legacy, proprietary hardware-based solutions to software-defined, standards-based platforms.”
The results of this study build upon Userful’s continued recognition as an industry leader with its award wins earlier this year including winning Gold at the IT World Awards as well as a Gold International Business Stevie Award for its Visual Networking Platform in the (PaaS) category.
-30-
About Userful
Userful’s Visual Networking Platform is disrupting the market with a Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) model that allows customers to choose from a suite of highly-integrated AV applications (SaaS offerings, secure, SSO, integrated UI) to support modern service needs across the enterprise. From corporate signage to control room solutions to streaming platforms and data metrics, Userful's solutions enable modernized business operations for IT leaders and the functional departments they support. Userful helps organizations advance the way they work, learn and govern with secure, scalable and centrally managed solutions for employee and customer engagement worldwide.
Danielle Alfaro
Userful Corporation
+1 403-923-6723
email us here
We Are Userful