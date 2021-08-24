Userful Appoints Amy Wang As Chief Financial Officer
New Executive To Lead The Company’s Financial StrategyCALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, August 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Userful Corporation, provider of the award-winning Visual Networking Platform, the leading software-defined AV services platform for the enterprise, announced the appointment of Amy Wang as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).
Wang brings over 10 years of finance and accounting experience to her new role as CFO as well as extensive Software as a Service (SaaS) industry experience. Prior to joining Userful, she held key leadership roles at Morgan Stanley and Solium, including Vice President of Finance and Corporate Controller. As CFO, Wang will lead Userful’s finance, HR and administrative teams and support the growth and long-term vision of the company.
“We are delighted to welcome Amy to Userful. Amy’s leadership will serve as a tremendous asset as we continue the growth of our flourishing SaaS business. Amy’s experience bringing SaaS company, Solium, from startup to billion-dollar exit provides us with the financial and operational leadership we need to scale for success,” says John Marshall, CEO, Userful.
“I’m excited to join Userful as it accelerates its high growth trajectory beyond $4M ARR with global contracts in hand from customers that include Fortune 500 companies, universities, and governments. It’s an exciting time for Userful as we lead the industry in the transformation of our market and category with our Visual Networking Platform,” says Amy Wang, CFO, Userful.“
About Userful
Userful helps organizations advance the way they work, learn and govern by delivering better visual engagement to their employees and customers worldwide. Userful’s Visual Networking Platform empowers enterprise IT teams to centrally manage AV applications and services over the network—from control rooms to digital signage, corporate communications and retail. By leveraging network infrastructure, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and using only commercially available off-the-shelf hardware, Userful delivers high performance, reliability, and security.
