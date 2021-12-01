American Blonde Launches Explosive New Video - Volcano - Today
This live band performance video marks a departure from their previous, conceptualized videos.
You can feel the energy building in the choruses, and it definitely gives you a feeling of invincibility.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Blonde launches their explosive new video, “Volcano,” today. The performance shoot captures the energy and passion evident in the duo's live stage shows - and marks a departure from their previous, conceptualized videos.
— Tinka Morris, American Blonde
Filmed at The Warehouse in East Nashville, the setting features warm exposed brickwork, industrialized concrete floors and minimal natural lighting. Videographer Ryan Slattery (RJ Slatts Productions) boosted the textural depth with ethereal smoke and dramatic supplemental lighting. Grammy Award-winning fiddler Tammy Rogers of The SteelDrivers makes a guest appearance, joining band members Pete Horne (electric guitar) and Will Garrett (bass). Sisters Nata and Tinka Morris play acoustic guitar and drums, respectively. The clip is visually - and aurally - arresting and delivers a powerhouse punch of independence.
The “Volcano” video follows last week’s drop of the streaming track of the same name - one of the unique monthly offerings the duo continues to deliver as they gear up for the release of their new album. Written by Nata Morris and frequent co-writer Jimmy Nash ("More Than Crazy" Jane By Design, "We Are Made Of Stars" Teen Mom 2), the momentum builds throughout. Lyrically, the oppressed throws off their bindings and gains the strength to “explode” with their own sense of self-worth. “It’s about refusing to put up with the b.s. anymore,” explains Nata. “I was picked on occasionally as a kid because I was so shy. When I found music, it was my secret weapon. I came out of my shell and really felt empowered.” For Tinka, “Volcano” is one of the best tracks on the upcoming album “lyrically, instrumentally, as well as conceptually. You can feel the energy building in the choruses, and it definitely gives you a feeling of invincibility.” Nata and Tinka tell the “story behind the song” here.
The “Volcano” streaming track and video follow the Country radio release of “Quicksand,” which is moving up the MusicRow Chart and holding the #64 spot this week. Produced by Cliff Downs, it is the first single for the duo and is available for purchase on all digital platforms.
Keep up with all the latest news on American Blonde at www.americanblondemusic.com
ABOUT AMERICAN BLONDE
A powerhouse of talent, principal songwriter/guitarist Nata and drummer Tinka Morris bring to life the energetic and raw sounds of the Delta – and give testament to the land that nurtured them. As youngsters, they were drawn to the extensive live music scene around their Cleveland, Mississippi hometown – the festivals, fairs and fish fries where music was front and center. The sounds of The Eagles, B.B. King, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Allman Brothers, Elvis, Stevie Nicks and more echoed throughout their home. Entertainers since their pre-teen years, the siblings have literally lived their lives in the spotlight - and loved every minute of it. Their determination and talent earned them a slot competing in the 2014 Texaco Country Showdown, which led to the release of their first EP (produced by Alabama’s Jeff Cook). Two well-received CDs, released in 2015 and 2018 (produced by hit songwriters Gerald O’ Brien and Catt Gravitt), followed. They landed three Top 25 hits on the MusicRow Chart with “Anything Is Possible,” “I Think Too Much” and “Don’t Let Another Day Go By.” They’ve toured throughout the U.S. and the U.K., sharing the stage with diverse acts, including Maren Morris, Old Dominion, Brantley Gilbert, Easton Corbin, B.B. King, and others. Their high-energy stage shows have earned them spots at CMA Fest, Bluebird Café, The GRAMMY Museum® Mississippi, and The GRAMMY Museum® Los Angeles, among other high-profile venues. The Morris sisters call Nashville home.
Volcano Video by American Blonde