DTG Recycle Acquires Maltby Container & Recycling in Asset Purchase
DTG Recycle adds its tenth Material Recovery Facility through the transaction and increases its container fleet to over 2300 dumpsters.
Tony McAuliffe is a pioneer in the recycling industry and has built a strong business with loyal customers and even more loyal employees.”BOTHELL, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DTG Recycle, the largest recycler of commercial, industrial, construction, and demolition waste in the Pacific Northwest, adds substantially all assets of Maltby Container and Recycling (“Maltby Container”). Maltby Container, based in Maltby, WA, operates a fleet of recycling containers, a construction and demolition (“C&D”) material recovery facility (“MRF”), and as a demolition contractor. The transaction includes the sale of real estate assets Maltby Container operates on.
— Dan Guimont
With this acquisition, DTG Recycle increases its container division to over 2300 dumpsters and a fleet of over 150 trucks. The acquisition also adds another King County designated C&D processing facility to its portfolio, consolidating its position as the operator of six out of eight facilities approved to receive mixed C&D material generated in King County and the City of Seattle. This is DTG Recycle’s tenth MRF in the region. With the addition of Maltby Container, DTG Recycle further strengthens its position as the dominant C&D recycler in the Pacific Northwest.
After twenty plus years of Dan Guimont, founder of DTG Recycle, and Tony McAuliffe, founder of Maltby Container, building their respective businesses independently, Tony McAuliffe made the choice to allow DTG Recycle to proudly acquire the business and land assets of Maltby Container. “Tony McAuliffe is a pioneer in the recycling industry and has built a strong business with loyal customers and even more loyal employees, and we are excited to be able to integrate this amazing business that Tony has built into the juggernaut that DTG Recycle has become in the Pacific Northwest,” says Dan Guimont.
DTG Recycle is especially proud to welcome over thirty Maltby Container employees to the DTG Recycle family. DTG Recycle proudly offers a full package of benefits to all employees, including competitive compensation; employer matching 401k; fully paid medical, dental, vision, and life insurance; tuition reimbursement; DTG University continuing education; DTG Trucking Finishing School for newly licensed commercial driver’s license recipients; bonuses; a minimum of two weeks of vacation per year; PSST; PTO; sign on bonuses; and many other exciting benefits.
About DTG Recycle
DTG Recycle is the largest recycler of construction, demolition, industrial, and manufacturing waste in the Pacific Northwest. We strive for a zero-waste future by collecting, transporting, processing, and manufacturing waste into innovative end products from recovered materials. With a diversified collection and transportation fleet, we provide unique, convenient recycling methods and the industry’s best customer service. We are Customer Focused, Planet Obsessed. Learn more at http://www.dtgrecycle.com.
Tom Vaughn, CEO
DTG Recycle
tvaughn@dtgrecycle.com
