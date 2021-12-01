Free Online Support Group by Akua for Veterans during Holidays

Akua is here to provide all military spouses and family members with a comfortable and positive environment.

As we approach December and the upcoming holidays, we also cannot forget December 7, 1941. For those that are too young or have only briefly heard about Pearl Harbor Day, this is a very important day in American History. It is what lead the United States into World War II. What became very prominent after World War II was the effect war had on service members referred to as “Shell Shock” back then but what we now know as PTSD. While mental health and substance use services are provided more prevalently these days it still does not mean that a soldier will immediately turn to help.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, 11-20 out of every 100 veterans experience post-traumatic stress disorder, a number that is both overwhelming and, unfortunately, not always acknowledged to the degree that it should be. Although this number seems high, the number of veterans who have experienced trauma while in service is much higher. Only a small percentage of individuals who experience trauma will go on to be diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Many veterans experience trauma before they join the military, and these past traumatic events rear their ugly heads while these soldiers are on active duty.

Trauma comes in all forms, from physical trauma and emotional trauma to verbal trauma and sexual trauma, and soldiers often fall victim to all sorts of trauma. Phantom leg syndrome, traumatic brain injury, chronic pain, or limb amputations are physical traumas that often occur in battle due to traumatic events such as violent attacks. Soldiers return home from service in physical pain and may have nightmares or flashbacks about their attack. They may turn to alcohol or drugs to numb the physical pain and the emotional pain as well.

This is why coming home doesn’t always mean it’s a happy ending to a long story for a service member or veteran. While home life may have primarily stayed the same, the person returning may not be the same person. Often when veterans return home from active duty, they are not always able to re-adjust to their “old” life at home. They may no longer have a job or may not be able to use the skills they learned in the service. There aren’t too many job opportunities for tank drivers in Orange County, California. Then some may no longer have a home, or a family to come back to, putting them on the brink of poverty or homelessness. Many do not know how to cope with what they experienced while away and, as a result, may isolate themselves or turn to alcohol or drugs to numb their pain and cope with their PTSD.

Having a loved one living with Mental Illness and/or an Addiction Disorder can be difficult. Fortunately, Akua provides many support groups that are available for friends and family members of those struggling or recovery from a Mental Health and/or substance use disorder.

Support Group for Military/Military Spouses:

When we say “We are here. We can help” we do not mean just for the service member or veteran. Akua is here to provide all military spouses and family members with a comfortable and positive environment. This is a place to gain resources, vent, support others and celebrate our lives as military spouses, family, and friends. This is a free online event where you can also discuss Akua’s other programs such as our detox programs, aftercare alumni programs, and our in-network insurance partners such as TriCare and TriWest. Get more information on Military Support Group Virtual Event.

Addiction/Mental Health Family Support Groups:

One of the toughest problems faced by families today is learning that their loved one, has an addiction or mental illness. It is normal for family members to feel crushed, hopeless, frightened, and overwhelmed by the problem. So, how does one cope? By learning warning signs, physical & behavioral signs, and symptoms of the addiction/mental health disorder. Also, by interacting with other family members and/or sharing your own story or concerns, one gains support and learns that are not alone in their journey. Get more information on Mental health Family Support Group Virtual Event.



About Akua’s Virtual Support Groups

- Free of cost to participants.

- Designed for loved ones of people with mental health and/or substance use conditions.

- Helps gain insight from the challenges and successes of others facing similar experiences.

- Meets multiple days weekly.

- Confidential.

Akua Mind and Body is more than just a treatment center or residential facility; it’s a revitalizing retreat that provides holistic therapy programs for those who are in need of mental health treatment and substance use addiction. Akua’s integrative approach combines Eastern traditions with Western science to provide the highest quality of care combining physical, psychological, spiritual, and science-based approaches in detoxification, outpatient, and residential treatment. With facilities throughout the Sacramento Region, Los Angeles & Orange County Region, and San Diego Region, Akua aims to provide its clients with the best mental health and addiction treatment possible. Akua’s goal is to help patients build a solid foundation for healing so they can live happy and healthy lives in recovery.

Akua Mind and Body is recognized as one of the Best Addiction Treatment Centers in California with a reputable behavioral treatment facility. Learn more about all of our locations and programs throughout California on our website.